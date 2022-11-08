ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

2d ago

Well well well…hmm seems like a well thought out set up for ole Save Face Nancy. Anyone seen Paul’s stitches or scars. Bandages or blood? E rays etc? Prove he was injured

lovecoffee
2d ago

Not so quick Nancy! You need to go to jail for all your lies and inside trading! She must be scared that republicans will take over so she’s gone anyway!

OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
iheart.com

Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack

Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
GLENN, CA
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’

Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
defpen

Rep. Nancy Pelosi Says Decision To Retire Will Be Impacted By Attack Against Husband

U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi is still putting together the pieces after her husband was brutally attacked in their home last month. Less than two weeks after the traumatic incident, Pelosi sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper to discuss the incident on-camera for the first time. During their conversation, Pelosi was transparent and said that the violent attack will impact her decision to remain in office or retire.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity

Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Lindsey Graham on midterms: ‘Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) lamented Republicans’ failure to pick up early wins in Tuesday night’s midterm elections. “Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure,” Graham said during an appearance on NBC during the network’s coverage of the election, anchored by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie. “I think we’re going to be at 51, 52 when it’s all said and done in the Senate.”
FLORIDA STATE

