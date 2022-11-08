Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?
PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Political Operatives Optimistic for Republicans as They Analyze the Slow Release of Election Results
Although there are still key races in Arizona yet to have been called, many analysts say they believe, overall, there will be good results for Republican “MAGA” candidates. The rate of return of ballots in the remaining precincts appears to be heavily favoring Republicans, since a large portion of them are from Republican-majority counties and voters who cast their ballot on Election Day – who tend to be conservative.
Arizona Republicans Could Pursue A Legal Battle Over A Handful Of Phoenix-Area Ballots, Lawyer Says
With crucial races still undecided, GOP candidates could pursue a legal fight over a printing error in Maricopa County.
knau.org
Thousands of ballots still left to count in Arizona
Counting of Arizona’s 2022 election results continues for the third day. Some of the top races – including the races for the U.S. Senate and governor – still remain too close to call early Thursday. Officials estimate there are about 619,000 votes left to count as of...
azmirror.com
Voters narrowly are favoring a proposal to give undocumented immigrant students in-state tuition, for now
The fate of a ballot measure that would help undocumented students who graduate from Arizona high schools afford college remained unclear after ballots counted Wednesday left it with 51% in support and 49% opposed. With more than 600,000 ballots across the state yet to be counted, including roughly 360,000 in...
Arizona voters approve measure to crack down on ‘dark money’
Arizona voters have overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to crack down on “dark money” groups that influence elections without revealing their donors. The Associated Press called the result with just 66 percent of the vote reported, as the measure had the support of nearly 73 percent of Arizona voters. Proposition 211, dubbed the Voters’ Right…
AZFamily
Attorney general nominee Kris Mayes thanks Arizona Democrats on election night
While addressing Arizona Republicans on election night, candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh says, “it's unfortunate we don’t have the election results.”. Senator Mark Kelly speaks to Arizona Democrats in Tucson. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. In a close race against Republican Blake Masters, Senator Mark Kelly spoke...
Republicans Cry Conspiracy Over Ballot Printing Error In Arizona
Even as local GOP officials said all votes would be counted, politicians were quick to allege an election fraud conspiracy.
GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs takes the stage as votes are being counted
While addressing Arizona Republicans on election night, candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh says, “it's unfortunate we don’t have the election results.”. Senator Mark Kelly speaks to Arizona Democrats in Tucson. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. In a close race against Republican Blake Masters, Senator Mark Kelly spoke...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied
MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.
With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
jackcentral.org
Arizona election results continue to be counted
The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
12news.com
Fontes holds lead over Finchem, but Arizona's secretary of state race is too close to call
PHOENIX — As of 6:50 p.m. Wednesday night, Arizona's race for secretary of state between Democrat Adrian Fontes and Republican Mark Finchem is too close to call. Fontes was ahead by about 89,000 votes over Finchem. As Arizona's second-in-command elected official, the secretary of state is responsible for certifying...
AZFamily
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child
Tucson, with its heat and dryness that mitigate my chronic pain, proximity to the beaches of Mexico, diverse population, and year-round opportunities for hiking and mountain biking, is the perfect city to raise our two children. Yet, like many other families, my husband, Amit, and I plan to leave our dream home to protect our […] The post Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Ballot counting continues for various Arizona statewide races
PHOENIX - Besides governor, voters in Arizona have cast their vote for various other statewide offices. There are two major candidates who are vying to succeed incumbent Katie Hobbs: Republican Mark Finchem and Democrat Adrian Fontes. Hobbs did not run for re-election, as she opted to run for governor. Should...
Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor
During her final weekend of campaigning, Arizona’s Democratic candidate for governor, Katie Hobbs, took questions Nov. 5 from Arizona Mirror columnist James E. Garcia on La Onda 1190 AM/107.5 FM and the “Vanguardia America with James E. Garcia” podcast. GARCIA: Let’s just jump right in. What will a Katie Hobbs administration mean for Latino voters […] The post Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Handful of Arizona US House seats remain too early to call
PHOENIX (AP) - A handful of U.S. House races in Arizona remained too early to call as Republicans hoped to shift the state’s 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats. Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates a leg up in those...
Comments / 1