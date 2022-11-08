ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?

PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Political Operatives Optimistic for Republicans as They Analyze the Slow Release of Election Results

Although there are still key races in Arizona yet to have been called, many analysts say they believe, overall, there will be good results for Republican “MAGA” candidates. The rate of return of ballots in the remaining precincts appears to be heavily favoring Republicans, since a large portion of them are from Republican-majority counties and voters who cast their ballot on Election Day – who tend to be conservative.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Thousands of ballots still left to count in Arizona

Counting of Arizona’s 2022 election results continues for the third day. Some of the top races – including the races for the U.S. Senate and governor – still remain too close to call early Thursday. Officials estimate there are about 619,000 votes left to count as of...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Arizona voters approve measure to crack down on ‘dark money’

Arizona voters have overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to crack down on “dark money” groups that influence elections without revealing their donors. The Associated Press called the result with just 66 percent of the vote reported, as the measure had the support of nearly 73 percent of Arizona voters. Proposition 211, dubbed the Voters’ Right…
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general

PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Katie Hobbs takes the stage as votes are being counted

While addressing Arizona Republicans on election night, candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh says, "it's unfortunate we don't have the election results.". Senator Mark Kelly speaks to Arizona Democrats in Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied

MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.

With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
jackcentral.org

Arizona election results continue to be counted

The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?

ARIZONA STATE
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child

Tucson, with its heat and dryness that mitigate my chronic pain, proximity to the beaches of Mexico, diverse population, and year-round opportunities for hiking and mountain biking, is the perfect city to raise our two children. Yet, like many other families, my husband, Amit, and I plan to leave our dream home to protect our […] The post Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor

During her final weekend of campaigning, Arizona’s Democratic candidate for governor, Katie Hobbs, took questions Nov. 5 from Arizona Mirror columnist James E. Garcia on La Onda 1190 AM/107.5 FM and the “Vanguardia America with James E. Garcia” podcast. GARCIA: Let’s just jump right in. What will a Katie Hobbs administration mean for Latino voters […] The post Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

