Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is forecast to paste portions of the north-central U.S. with more than a foot of heavy snow, howling winds and whiteout conditions by Thursday, forecasters warned Wednesday. Parts of North and South Dakota as well as portions of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska...
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
In this photo provided by the HISTORY® Channel, underwater explorer and marine biologist Mike Barnette and wreck diver Jimmy Gadomski explore a 20-foot segment of the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger that the team discovered in the waters off the coast of Florida during the filming of The HISTORY® Channel’s new series, “The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters,” premiering Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (The HISTORY® Channel via AP)
Watch West Coast’s last Atlas V rocket liftoff from Vandenberg in loud farewell
With clear skies as a backdrop, the West Coast’s last Atlas V rocket loudly climbed away from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Thursday en route to delivering a pair of payloads to collect weather data and test revolutionary technology for future missions. The Atlas V rocket, standing 191 feet...
