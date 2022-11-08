Read full article on original website
NJ Democrats seek united message for next election
Montclair professor Jason Williams advises Democrats to refine the playbook. “You know, Tuesday was a good day for America! And it was a strong night for Democrats.” In a post-midterm victory lap, President Joe Biden thanked voters for reducing the predicted red wave to a political dribble, and credited Democrats for delivering a convincing message: “All the Democrats ran on the same agenda — without being told!”
Democratic map may be election’s big winner
The new congressional map drawn by Democrats was tested for the first time Tuesday and it held. The map made nine Democratic districts and nine Democrats won. It also appeared to hold for the odd man out; thanks to that map, incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski lost. His district had 12,000 more Democrats than Republicans before the map; on Tuesday it had 16,800 more Republicans than Democrats.
NJ Spotlight News: November 9, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded late Wednesday morning. Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end. “You did...
Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end
In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Phil Murphy lamented losing fellow Democrat Tom Malinowski as a New Jersey representative in Washington D.C., but he stopped short of agreeing that the congressman was hung out to dry by the Democratic Party. “He’s been a great congressman,” Murphy said of Malinowski. “This is...
Booker optimistic about bipartisanship in Congress
As we wait to learn where the balance of power lands in Congress, the question still remains: Can either side reach across the aisle to work together and create meaningful policy change? Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) discusses why he’s optimistic about getting bipartisan work done over the next two years, and the “test” the nation is facing right now.
Lesniak threatens lawsuit if bear hunt goes ahead
Former state Sen. Ray Lesniak says resumption is ‘unjustified’. Despite his consistent opposition to it, and an executive order to ban it, Gov. Phil Murphy said he will end his ban on the black bear hunt in New Jersey. Murphy said he’s bringing back the hunt due to a sharp increase in bear sightings and incidents this year. Opponents are furious and accuse the governor of going back on his promise.
Kean beats back Malinowski in key NJ race
Incumbents saw clear victories just hours after the polls closed in New Jersey, but one key race with big potential impact — here and nationwide — appears to have ended Wednesday morning. One of those victorious incumbents is Republican Chris Smith, who will return to the House of...
Polarizing issues permeated school board campaigns
The state’s health and sex-education curriculum was a hot-button issue. If you’ve gone to a board of education meeting in the past few years, you’ve likely heard debate on some hot-button issue, like critical race theory, the state’s new LGBTQ and sex-education standards or what books are on library shelves. In some cases these topics have caused deep divides in communities. They’re also what inspired many to run for their local board of education this election season. Richard Bozza, executive director of New Jersey School Boards Association believes some of it has to do with the timing of those elections.
Races over, but counts continue
The polls closed Tuesday night, but the vote counting continues across New Jersey and will go on for another 10 days, as mail-in ballots trickle in and some voters fix issues with their ballots. The popularity of mail-in voting — 744,000 people had submitted mail-in ballots as of the end...
NJ election results: Key congressional races
The outcome in these four NJ districts will help determine the balance of power in the House. Polls closed at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Here are up-to-the-minute results for the most hotly contested congressional midterm races in New Jersey, provided by The Associated Press. Results for all 12 New Jersey...
Some districts on a knife-edge, others seem safe for incumbents
Candidates are in a last dash to get votes, with New Jersey Republicans hoping to recapture at least some of the seats they lost in the last midterms and Democrats trying to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, or minimize their losses. The most recent poll from Stockton...
Many NJ veterans are struggling. What will change that?
Vice President Kamala Harris marked Veterans Day by hailing “the best of America” in a rainy ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery Friday, honoring those lost and those still serving their country. A new report shows that 24% of New Jersey’s nearly 295,000 veterans struggle to afford the basics, according to United Way of Northern New Jersey and its research engine, United For ALICE.
Two NJ Democrats fight to hold seats in Congress
On Monday, the last full day of campaigning in some raucous races for Congress, candidates and canvassers fanned out across the state working furiously to persuade voters. In these midterm elections, at least two New Jersey districts have the potential to flip, unseating incumbents. Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski is fighting for his political life against Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th Congressional District, which was redrawn to favor Republicans. Malinowski says his race is “winnable.”
Op-Ed: Misguided climate lawsuits could harm state economy
Government leaders should be working with fossil fuel companies, not suing them. As the chapter closes on another Atlantic hurricane season, we are reminded how severe weather events have increasingly become serious challenges for the New Jersey coast. With so much on the line, the debate about the right and...
Business Report: Student loan forgiveness, utility shut-offs, inflation
The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for federal student loan forgiveness after a court struck down the plan late Thursday. The federal judge ruled that the program usurped Congress’s power to make laws. In making its decision, the judge, appointed by former President Donald Trump, sided with the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group. The White House says the Department of Justice has already filed an appeal. But even before this latest decision, the student loan debt relief program was already on hold as another court hears another lawsuit filed by six Republican states to block the plan. Meanwhile, 26 million people have already filed for student-loan debt relief.
Hate proliferates as Election Day looms
Threats, race-baiting ads — tools to push emotions, divide communities, experts say. Synagogues in New Jersey are at high alert after the FBI in Newark tweeted Thursday there was a credible threat against them, following anti-Semitic remarks in popular culture discourse. The Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, have...
Election 2022: Midterm results from around the country
Is the national election map changing? Get the latest results here. Here’s what’s happening in House and Senate races around the United States, with results provided by The Associated Press. Up-to-the-minute results for the most hotly contested congressional midterm races in New Jersey are here. The results for...
Candidates make final push to get out the vote
Polls open in less than 24 hours. Candidates are making their final pitch to voters, shaking hands, holding rallies, and calling in big names to stump for them during an intense final weekend of campaigning. You could forgive some Republican strategists for high-fiving each other as Gov. Phil Murphy, the state’s top Democrat, on the day before Election Day, seemed to be pivoting right, talking tough on crime.
Voters in 11 districts asked to approve major spending on schools
New Jersey voters aren’t just being asked to choose members of Congress on the ballot Tuesday. In nearly a dozen districts, voters will decide whether to approve hundreds of millions of dollars for proposed school improvements, with plans ranging from new heating and air conditioning systems to permanently boosting the local tax levy to hire more teachers and staff.
Murphy says hunt black bears to protect public
Opponents say state hasn’t done enough to take nonlethal action against bears. New Jersey should again allow a black bear hunt to protect the public from a growing bear population after a surge in confrontations with humans this year, Gov. Phil Murphy proposed Thursday. After stopping the hunt last...
