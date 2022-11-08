Read full article on original website
Murphy says hunt black bears to protect public
Opponents say state hasn’t done enough to take nonlethal action against bears. New Jersey should again allow a black bear hunt to protect the public from a growing bear population after a surge in confrontations with humans this year, Gov. Phil Murphy proposed Thursday. After stopping the hunt last...
Lesniak threatens lawsuit if bear hunt goes ahead
Former state Sen. Ray Lesniak says resumption is ‘unjustified’. Despite his consistent opposition to it, and an executive order to ban it, Gov. Phil Murphy said he will end his ban on the black bear hunt in New Jersey. Murphy said he’s bringing back the hunt due to a sharp increase in bear sightings and incidents this year. Opponents are furious and accuse the governor of going back on his promise.
Op-Ed: Misguided climate lawsuits could harm state economy
Government leaders should be working with fossil fuel companies, not suing them. As the chapter closes on another Atlantic hurricane season, we are reminded how severe weather events have increasingly become serious challenges for the New Jersey coast. With so much on the line, the debate about the right and...
Hazard NJ Episode 6: Toxic Sites in a Tinderbox
Climate change is making the wildfire season in the Pinelands more unpredictable. Editor’s Note: “Hazard NJ” is an investigative podcast and multimedia project from NJ Spotlight News revealing the dangers climate change poses to the state’s Superfund sites and the health threats that poses to people. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. Read stories and watch reports here.
Bill calls for plain English report on state’s financial health
Easy-to-read analysis would make sure residents, lawmakers have clear understanding of NJ’s economic strengths and weaknesses. Lawmakers want the state auditor to begin highlighting publicly — and in plain language — some of New Jersey’s most important financial information, such as how much debt the state is carrying and how well prepared it is to weather a recession.
Vets face financial hardships, study shows
Many are homeless, out of work; programs help but advocates say more needed. Affordability has become a popular buzzword in Trenton recently, but for one in four New Jersey veterans — and nearly one in three Black vets — it is a daily reality. Disabled veterans are more likely to face financial hardships.
Many NJ veterans are struggling. What will change that?
Vice President Kamala Harris marked Veterans Day by hailing “the best of America” in a rainy ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery Friday, honoring those lost and those still serving their country. A new report shows that 24% of New Jersey’s nearly 295,000 veterans struggle to afford the basics, according to United Way of Northern New Jersey and its research engine, United For ALICE.
Kean beats back Malinowski in key NJ race
Incumbents saw clear victories just hours after the polls closed in New Jersey, but one key race with big potential impact — here and nationwide — appears to have ended Wednesday morning. One of those victorious incumbents is Republican Chris Smith, who will return to the House of...
Drug deaths rise, but NJ’s safe-injection sites stalled
Intravenous drug use carries numerous dangers, including the high risk of infection. In 2019 alone, injection-related infections cost the lives of nearly 300 New Jersey residents and led to almost 2,000 emergency room visits and more than 7,000 hospitalizations. The cost of this care topped $1 billion, much of it covered by publicly subsidized programs.
Online casino gambling needs a new deal
Lawmakers must act to extend legal gambling. Plan is to give it 10 more years. Nearly a decade after it was legalized in New Jersey, online casino gambling now generates millions of dollars in annual tax revenue and is credited with helping maintain the casino industry’s footing in the South Jersey economy.
Rise in eating disorders prompts new treatment center
Facility says it’s first to offer services in northern NJ regardless of ability to pay. A treatment center for those struggling with eating disorders opened last week in Paramus to provide psychiatric services, group therapy and nutritional counseling to people from across the region, regardless of their ability to pay.
Business Report: Student loan forgiveness, utility shut-offs, inflation
The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for federal student loan forgiveness after a court struck down the plan late Thursday. The federal judge ruled that the program usurped Congress’s power to make laws. In making its decision, the judge, appointed by former President Donald Trump, sided with the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group. The White House says the Department of Justice has already filed an appeal. But even before this latest decision, the student loan debt relief program was already on hold as another court hears another lawsuit filed by six Republican states to block the plan. Meanwhile, 26 million people have already filed for student-loan debt relief.
NJ mulls increased supervision of children in psychiatric facilities
Bill would require same care as group homes, detention centers. Children in psychiatric facilities in New Jersey would be supervised 24 hours a day, seven days a week under a bill that mandates these facilities adopt the same staffing requirements as children’s group homes and juvenile detention centers. Andrea...
NJ Spotlight News: November 9, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded late Wednesday morning. Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end. “You did...
Business Report: Climate change, clean-energy jobs, home prices
A recent Rutgers-Eagleton poll finds that 70% of New Jersey residents believe climate change poses a threat. This week, leaders from around the world are gathering at a climate change conference in Egypt known as COP27. Among those attending is Ralph Izzo, the executive chairman of Public Service Enterprise Group. He says the need to reduce carbon emissions is greater than ever before but that geopolitics is getting in the way. PSEG has aligned itself with the Murphy administration’s clean-energy goals by boosting energy efficiency efforts and investing in solar and wind energy.
Op-Ed: Health plan provider networks and GAP exception waivers
When it comes to health insurance, insureds do not always receive the benefits/coverage they are paying for. Lilo H. Stainton’s Oct. 17 article, Health insurance ‘adequacy’ for all, resonated with me. It talks about New Jersey insureds with private and Medicaid health plans whose provider networks are inadequate, requiring them to travel great distances for necessary medical care and treatment. Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr., a physician, is the lead sponsor of a bill that seeks to remedy this problem. According to the article, his bill would limit the distances insureds must travel for care and allow them to cross state lines in need of care.
Election 2022: Midterm results from around the country
Is the national election map changing? Get the latest results here. Here’s what’s happening in House and Senate races around the United States, with results provided by The Associated Press. Up-to-the-minute results for the most hotly contested congressional midterm races in New Jersey are here. The results for...
Emergency food network needs improvements, says study
NJ’s food security director calls it a ‘road map’ to feeding the hungry. New Jersey’s emergency food system performed fairly well during the COVID-19 pandemic despite a huge increase in demand, but now it needs reforms that would improve its ability to feed the hungry, according to a new report.
Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end
In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Phil Murphy lamented losing fellow Democrat Tom Malinowski as a New Jersey representative in Washington D.C., but he stopped short of agreeing that the congressman was hung out to dry by the Democratic Party. “He’s been a great congressman,” Murphy said of Malinowski. “This is...
Voters in 11 districts asked to approve major spending on schools
New Jersey voters aren’t just being asked to choose members of Congress on the ballot Tuesday. In nearly a dozen districts, voters will decide whether to approve hundreds of millions of dollars for proposed school improvements, with plans ranging from new heating and air conditioning systems to permanently boosting the local tax levy to hire more teachers and staff.
