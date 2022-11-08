Read full article on original website
Lesniak threatens lawsuit if bear hunt goes ahead
Former state Sen. Ray Lesniak says resumption is ‘unjustified’. Despite his consistent opposition to it, and an executive order to ban it, Gov. Phil Murphy said he will end his ban on the black bear hunt in New Jersey. Murphy said he’s bringing back the hunt due to a sharp increase in bear sightings and incidents this year. Opponents are furious and accuse the governor of going back on his promise.
Bill calls for plain English report on state’s financial health
Easy-to-read analysis would make sure residents, lawmakers have clear understanding of NJ’s economic strengths and weaknesses. Lawmakers want the state auditor to begin highlighting publicly — and in plain language — some of New Jersey’s most important financial information, such as how much debt the state is carrying and how well prepared it is to weather a recession.
Murphy says hunt black bears to protect public
Opponents say state hasn’t done enough to take nonlethal action against bears. New Jersey should again allow a black bear hunt to protect the public from a growing bear population after a surge in confrontations with humans this year, Gov. Phil Murphy proposed Thursday. After stopping the hunt last...
Vets face financial hardships, study shows
Many are homeless, out of work; programs help but advocates say more needed. Affordability has become a popular buzzword in Trenton recently, but for one in four New Jersey veterans — and nearly one in three Black vets — it is a daily reality. Disabled veterans are more likely to face financial hardships.
Many NJ veterans are struggling. What will change that?
Vice President Kamala Harris marked Veterans Day by hailing “the best of America” in a rainy ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery Friday, honoring those lost and those still serving their country. A new report shows that 24% of New Jersey’s nearly 295,000 veterans struggle to afford the basics, according to United Way of Northern New Jersey and its research engine, United For ALICE.
NJ Spotlight News: November 11, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. NJ Democrats seek united message for next election. Montclair State University professor Jason Williams advises Democrats to refine the playbook. Many...
Business Report: Meta slashes jobs, American Dream gets financial boost
New Jersey is faring better than neighboring states when it comes to layoffs. Corporate layoffs are starting to pick up, especially among technology companies. Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, is slashing 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its staff, in a cost-cutting move. Last month, U.S. companies announced nearly 34,000 layoffs, the highest monthly number since early 2021. And Tuesday, Woodcliff Lake-based retail chain Party City announced plans to let go of 19% of its corporate workforce as sales declined.
NJ steps up fight against toxic ‘forever chemicals’
Bill says chemicals should be regulated as a class, not individually, to better protect public health. New Jersey lawmakers are working to set strict health limits on so-called forever chemicals as a class rather than regulating them one by one, as now happens. Since there are thousands of the chemicals...
Drug deaths rise, but NJ’s safe-injection sites stalled
Intravenous drug use carries numerous dangers, including the high risk of infection. In 2019 alone, injection-related infections cost the lives of nearly 300 New Jersey residents and led to almost 2,000 emergency room visits and more than 7,000 hospitalizations. The cost of this care topped $1 billion, much of it covered by publicly subsidized programs.
Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end
In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Phil Murphy lamented losing fellow Democrat Tom Malinowski as a New Jersey representative in Washington D.C., but he stopped short of agreeing that the congressman was hung out to dry by the Democratic Party. “He’s been a great congressman,” Murphy said of Malinowski. “This is...
Election 2022: Midterm results from around the country
Is the national election map changing? Get the latest results here. Here’s what’s happening in House and Senate races around the United States, with results provided by The Associated Press. Up-to-the-minute results for the most hotly contested congressional midterm races in New Jersey are here. The results for...
Hazard NJ Episode 6: Toxic Sites in a Tinderbox
Climate change is making the wildfire season in the Pinelands more unpredictable. Editor’s Note: “Hazard NJ” is an investigative podcast and multimedia project from NJ Spotlight News revealing the dangers climate change poses to the state’s Superfund sites and the health threats that poses to people. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. Read stories and watch reports here.
NJ election results: Key congressional races
The outcome in these four NJ districts will help determine the balance of power in the House. Polls closed at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Here are up-to-the-minute results for the most hotly contested congressional midterm races in New Jersey, provided by The Associated Press. Results for all 12 New Jersey...
Business Report: Student loan forgiveness, utility shut-offs, inflation
The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for federal student loan forgiveness after a court struck down the plan late Thursday. The federal judge ruled that the program usurped Congress’s power to make laws. In making its decision, the judge, appointed by former President Donald Trump, sided with the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group. The White House says the Department of Justice has already filed an appeal. But even before this latest decision, the student loan debt relief program was already on hold as another court hears another lawsuit filed by six Republican states to block the plan. Meanwhile, 26 million people have already filed for student-loan debt relief.
NJ election results: How redistricting delivered for Democrats
When it came to the issues driving voters in this midterm election cycle, pollsters largely got it right. High inflation and the economy dominated people’s concerns, but social issues like abortion still played a significant role. Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, joins us to break...
NJ Democrats seek united message for next election
Montclair professor Jason Williams advises Democrats to refine the playbook. “You know, Tuesday was a good day for America! And it was a strong night for Democrats.” In a post-midterm victory lap, President Joe Biden thanked voters for reducing the predicted red wave to a political dribble, and credited Democrats for delivering a convincing message: “All the Democrats ran on the same agenda — without being told!”
Op-Ed: Nature for all
Diversify environmentalism and make green investments in communities of color. Communities of color face disproportionately worse environmental threats than other communities in New Jersey and the nation. From air pollution and lead-based paint to greater harm from climate change and proximity to contaminated sites, a range of factors can lower...
Hate proliferates as Election Day looms
Threats, race-baiting ads — tools to push emotions, divide communities, experts say. Synagogues in New Jersey are at high alert after the FBI in Newark tweeted Thursday there was a credible threat against them, following anti-Semitic remarks in popular culture discourse. The Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, have...
Races over, but counts continue
The polls closed Tuesday night, but the vote counting continues across New Jersey and will go on for another 10 days, as mail-in ballots trickle in and some voters fix issues with their ballots. The popularity of mail-in voting — 744,000 people had submitted mail-in ballots as of the end...
Op-Ed: Health plan provider networks and GAP exception waivers
When it comes to health insurance, insureds do not always receive the benefits/coverage they are paying for. Lilo H. Stainton’s Oct. 17 article, Health insurance ‘adequacy’ for all, resonated with me. It talks about New Jersey insureds with private and Medicaid health plans whose provider networks are inadequate, requiring them to travel great distances for necessary medical care and treatment. Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr., a physician, is the lead sponsor of a bill that seeks to remedy this problem. According to the article, his bill would limit the distances insureds must travel for care and allow them to cross state lines in need of care.
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
