The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for federal student loan forgiveness after a court struck down the plan late Thursday. The federal judge ruled that the program usurped Congress’s power to make laws. In making its decision, the judge, appointed by former President Donald Trump, sided with the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group. The White House says the Department of Justice has already filed an appeal. But even before this latest decision, the student loan debt relief program was already on hold as another court hears another lawsuit filed by six Republican states to block the plan. Meanwhile, 26 million people have already filed for student-loan debt relief.

