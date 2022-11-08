ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Miles stars in Notre Dame's season-opening win vs. Northern Illinois

By Geoffrey Clark
 5 days ago
Given all the preseason hype surrounding Olivia Miles, it was only fair that she take center stage in Notre Dame’s season opener. She led the Irish in almost every category and thoroughly dominated. Exactly how dominant was she? Try a line of 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals, all of which were team highs in an 88-48 victory at the Purcell Pavilion.

The Irish (1-0) saw the Huskies (0-1) take a 4-3 lead early in the first quarter, but that was as good as it got for the visitors. It was an Irish stampede from there, and it happened largely thanks to suffocating defense in which they recorded 16 steals and forced 22 turnovers. They held the Huskies to 27.5% shooting from the field while shooting 47.9% themselves.

dara mabrey scored 16 points in a game-high 34 minutes. Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and a game-high four blocks. In her first game since transferring from Texas, Lauren Ebo added 10 points off the bench.

