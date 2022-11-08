Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
10 Things to do Over the Holiday Season in Asheville, North Carolina
Between the nation’s largest gingerbread competitors and the famend vacation celebration on the historic Biltmore Property, Asheville has turn out to be a preferred Christmas vacation spot in recent times. Add in a small probability of an early winter storm, a lineup of festive occasions, and a large number of winter leisure alternatives close by, and it’s actually no shock that extra & extra folks proceed to flock to Asheville to rejoice the vacation season within the lovely Blue Ridge mountains.
ashvegas.com
Asheville Watchdog: Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin Star
It’s no secret that the Carolinas aren’t really known for fine dining and gastronomic experiences. Most settle for that good old southern comfort or traditional barbecue when going out to eat. Occasionally, a trip to Asheville or Charlotte will give North Carolinians a glimpse of fine dining but, well, it’s not quite it.
asheville.com
City of Asheville Offices to Close for Veterans Day on Nov. 11th
In observance of Veterans Day, the City of Asheville offices will be closed this Friday, November 11, 2022. Here is a look at how the city will be observing the day, and any impact to services. Veterans Day Ceremony. The City of Asheville and partner agencies will honor local veterans...
tribpapers.com
Asheville Housing Authority Ushers in New Affordable Housing Development
Asheville – A new construction 9% housing tax credit development in Buncombe County has been granted to the Asheville Housing Authority (AHA) and Mountain Housing Opportunities, Inc. The initial stage of the “Reimagining Deaverview” effort is a new rental complex that will comprise 82 units and be situated at...
Mountain Xpress
A-B Tech to demolish Enka campus tower
“It’s better to destroy than to create when you’re not creating those few things which are truly necessary,” says a character in Federico Fellini’s 8 ½. Perhaps Buncombe County leaders have been watching the classic Italian filmmaker: Included on the Board of Commissioners agenda for Tuesday, Nov. 15, is a memorandum approving the demolition of the Enka Tower on A-B Tech’s Enka campus.
thevalleyecho.com
Black Mountain Salvation Army Family Store closes
The Salvation Army has closed its Black Mountain Family Store, the nonprofit organization announced, Nov. 10. Staffing shortages and high operational expenses were cited as primary factors in the decision, according to a press release regarding the decision to close the thrift store, which opened along U.S. 70 in 2019.
Flying Magazine
Flying to Asheville? Here’s Where To Land
Asheville, which is known for its outdoor activities, active arts scene, and its eclectic downtown vibe, offers a couple of convenient airports for GA pilots. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. There are a couple of great airport options for those flying into the Asheville, North Carolina, area. Asheville Regional Airport (KAVL) Asheville,...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
WYFF4.com
Hollywild Animal Preserve to host 32nd Holiday Lights Safari
WELLFORD, S.C. — An Upstate park will celebrate 32 years of a holiday tradition later this month, according to officials. Hollywild's Holiday Lights Safari, located at 2325 Hampton Road, in Wellford, will open daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, according to a release from the park.
WLOS.com
What is white dust from Canton paper mill & why does it keep covering cars and homes?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A sticky white substance spewing from Canton's paper mill has, once again, been coating vehicles and homes in the area. It's causing frustration and health fears among those living nearby, many of whom have reached out to News 13's Help Desk for answers. We found...
Cyclist dies in crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A cyclist died in a crash Friday night in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened around 10:17 p.m. on Patton Avenue. Police said the cyclist was traveling east when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene. Police identified the cyclist as 45-year-old Jason Dean […]
wnctimes.com
Asheville Police Investigate Cyclist Fatality
Began looking into a deadly accident that occurred on Patton Avenue when a car struck a bike. Around 10:17 p.m. on November 11th, Jason Dean Wyatt (10/17/1977), who was riding his bicycle eastbound around the 870 block of Patton Avenue, was hit by a car. The Madison County Sheriff's Office informed Wyatt's next of kin that he had passed away due to his injuries on the scene. The car's driver stayed at the scene without suffering any injuries.
WBTV
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
asheville.com
Buncombe County Offices to Close in Observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11th
Buncombe County Government offices will close on Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. To show support for Veterans and shine a light on the support services that Buncombe County has to offer, Buncombe County will be shining the green light for Veterans November 7-13 in three locations in downtown Asheville:
asheville.com
Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Dec. 1-4; Tickets Now Available
Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life in a spectacular new production of A Charlie Brown Christmas. Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story and featuring the music of Vince Guaraldi, A Charlie Brown Christmas is a present the whole family can enjoy. Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy,
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status
NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status these Units are being sold to satisfy the Lien of unpaid rent: Sylva H017 Kassie Ashe B006 Joshua Walter Perry B068 Whitfield Anderson E102 Jared Betty B023 Keisha Carter G005 Michael Jones Franklin F-54 Karen Roberts E-13 Natalie Perrone Basis at 10:00 am on November 10th, 2022 at 4475 Hay 441S, Sylva, NC 28779(A-1 Storage) Pease note tenants have until auction time to pay the balance for their units, for questions please call 828-586-3438. 36e.
Upstate movie theater to show free holiday movies
An Upstate movie theater will be showing free Christmas movies during the month of December.
WLOS.com
Road conditions vary across WNC; flooding seen in parts of Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rain bands moved into the mountains Thursday night from Nicole. In Biltmore Village Friday morning, Nov. 11, cars splashed through the water puddling up in the roads, which was a common theme across WNC counties, including Buncombe and Henderson, as the rain continued to fall into the afternoon.
