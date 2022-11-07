Read full article on original website
The Laker/Lutz News
Zephyrhills addresses exponential growth needs
As Pasco County’s largest municipality, the City of Zephyrhills has been experiencing rapid expansion. That’s why city officials already are working to try to stay ahead of area growth, which has doubled in the past 30 years. During an Economic Summit at City Hall, City Planning Director Todd...
The Laker/Lutz News
Putting a round with the family
Chris and Brandy Whitten’s first date was at a putt-putt course. “At the Congo River in Clearwater,” Brandy said, giving a sly smile to her husband. “We definitely like playing it,” Chris added, flashing a smile back. That much is obvious, especially since they’re the proud part-owners...
The Laker/Lutz News
East Pasco project calls for up to 100 homes and 5 acres of office
The Pasco County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a request that would allow up to 115 single-family detached residences or up to 100 residences plus 5 acres of office. The request, known as the Deer Springs master-planned unit development (MPUD), seeks to convert the zoning on 38.29 acres of...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco plans overhaul on how road improvements are funded
Pasco County is planning a fundamental shift in the way local road improvements are funded. For decades, the county has used a Paving Assessment (PVAS) program to pay for improvements to local streets. That system has depended on at least half of the people benefiting from the improvement to agree...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco board wants faster action on plan reviews
The Pasco County Commission is turning up the heat on its planning staff to get reviews done more quickly on planning and zoning requests. They also are directing county staff to find ways to simplify the process — to avoid long delays as applications work their way through the system.
The Laker/Lutz News
Chalk Talk 11/09/2022
The East Pasco Chamber Foundation in partnership with the Greater Zephyrhills Chamber of Commerce recognized nine students as Citizens of the Month for October. Students are chosen by the teachers and administration of their individual schools for exemplary effort, achievement and contribution to their school, family and community. This is the 25th year the Zephyrhills Chamber has honored students through the program. Receiving recognition are: Kamryn Morfey, Academy of Spectrum Diversity; Rylee Bowman, Chester W. Taylor Elementary School; Eva Pena, Heritage Academy; John Blandford, Raymond B. Stewart Middle; Gov Ramirez and Esmerelda Soto, The Broach School; Dexter Balch, West Zephyrhills Elementary; Adriele Jerabek, Woodland Elementary; and Tessa Starnes, Zephyrhills High.
The Laker/Lutz News
Candlelight vigil
The Pasco County NOPE (Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education) Candlelight Vigil will take place on Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus, 10230 Ridge Road, in New Port Richey, in the auditorium. The guest speaker will be Randy Grimes, author and advocate,...
The Laker/Lutz News
Altman steps away from school board
Allen Altman’s last school board meeting — which coincided with the day of the Nov. 8 General Election — marked the end of 16 years of elected service. He said he chose to step away now because he felt “it was just time” for his departure.
The Laker/Lutz News
Offering a bit of dignity, and courage
Hillsborough County Children’s Services is accepting donations of new or gently used duffel bags and suitcases through its Duffels of Dignity program. Often, children in foster care or those escaping domestic violence or homelessness do not have proper luggage to store their belongings and instead use garbage bags. The...
The Laker/Lutz News
With the holidays approaching, keep packages safe
The Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) frequently receives reports of package theft, especially as the holiday season approaches. To help eliminate the opportunity for thieves to steal packages, the PSO offers these tips:. Have shipments made to a community office or a trusted neighbor. Schedule a delivery day/time when you...
The Laker/Lutz News
Approvals boost development, fund planning efforts
The Pasco County Commission has approved a new master-planned unit development (MPUD) on the north side of State Road 52, east of U.S. 41. The Longleaf Grove MPUD is expected to have 95,000 square feet of commercial/retail space, 15,000 square feet of office space and 350 multi-family apartments on 36.86 acres of land.
The Laker/Lutz News
Swim teams host Eggnog Mile
The Pasco High School (PHS) swim teams will host the Second Annual Eggnog Mile on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m., at W.F. Edwards Stadium at the high school, 36850 State Road 52 in Dade City. In the race, participants will consume 10 ounces of eggnog before each lap (four laps...
The Laker/Lutz News
New Tampa Golf Tournament
Heritage Isles Golf & Country Club, 10630 Plantation Bay Drive, Tampa, will host a four-person charity scramble tournament on Nov. 12 with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $70 per golfer, with proceeds benefiting Hailey’s Voice of Hope. Registration includes golf, range balls, lunch, awards, prizes and more. To sign up or for more information, email.
The Laker/Lutz News
11/10/2022 – Veterans Day celebration
The Tampa Chapter of Contractors Closers & Connections will host a ceremony for those who have served, in times of war as well as in peace, on Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Bryan Glazer Family JCC, 522 N. Howard Ave., in Tampa. Guest speakers will be Maj. Gen. James “Hammer” Hartsell, retired U.S. Marine Corps, and Paul Anderson, president and CEO Port Tampa Bay. Business attire or service dress uniform is requested. Active duty military and veterans get complimentary registration. Single, non-military registration is $65. Proceeds will benefit the Black Dagger Miliary Hunt Club and the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation. For information or to register, email.
The Laker/Lutz News
Youth running team shines at state championships
The Wesley Chapel/New Tampa Youth Running Team recently participated in the 2022 Florida Youth Running Association Middle School State Championships, with several of the teams bringing home medals. During the event on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 at Holloway Park in Lakeland, the Mustangs placed third in the Middle School...
The Laker/Lutz News
Swamp Fest brings carnival atmosphere to town
Just as it does every year — minus one COVID hiatus year — the Swamp Fest rolled into town from Nov. 4 through Nov. 6, bringing in rides, games, food and entertainment. Now in its 13th year, the three-day event once again was hosted by the Land O’ Lakes High School Booster Club to raise money for its athletic programs and school.
The Laker/Lutz News
In Loving Memory of Barbara Jean Stemo
Barbara Jean Stemo, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday,. Oct. 26, 2022 at Hospice in Zephyrhills. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James and Lisa Stemo and 2 grandsons, Vincent and Drew. Please Join us in celebrating a life well lived, Saturday morning,. Nov. 12, 11:30 – 12:00 at...
The Laker/Lutz News
Fall basketball camp
Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Southward Elite Basketball are offering a Fall Basketball Camp at the Dade City Armory, 38017 Live Oak Ave., from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., for kids ages 8 to 17. Cost is $70 per player. The clinic will develop and strengthen their basketball skills while having fun.
The Laker/Lutz News
Gators’ ‘rebuilding year’ ends in state semifinals
It was a thrilling surprise. The Land O’ Lakes Gators volleyball team was supposed to be rebuilding this season, having lost six of its top seven players from a year ago when it had its best record in program history and its second-straight conference championship. Instead, this year’s Gators...
The Laker/Lutz News
Wildcats dream season comes to an end
It took the program nearly 20 years to do it again and the current players nearly two years, but the Wesley Chapel Volleyball Team accomplished the goal the players set well before this season started. The Wildcats (23-6) made the Class 5A state tournament. “We’ve had these players that have...
