The Tampa Chapter of Contractors Closers & Connections will host a ceremony for those who have served, in times of war as well as in peace, on Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Bryan Glazer Family JCC, 522 N. Howard Ave., in Tampa. Guest speakers will be Maj. Gen. James “Hammer” Hartsell, retired U.S. Marine Corps, and Paul Anderson, president and CEO Port Tampa Bay. Business attire or service dress uniform is requested. Active duty military and veterans get complimentary registration. Single, non-military registration is $65. Proceeds will benefit the Black Dagger Miliary Hunt Club and the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation. For information or to register, email.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO