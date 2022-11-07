ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Los Angeles Covid Test Positivity Up 50% In 2 Weeks, Hospitalizations Begin To Rise Amid Fears Of “Tripledemic”

Los Angeles County’s daily Covid case count continued its recent upward trend on Wednesday, with the region tallying 1,662 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. That’s the highest one-day count since September 7. Furthermore, the 7-day test positivity is now 5.9%, up 51% from 3.9% just before Halloween. Last week County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer observed that “with recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a Covid surge this fall and winter.” This week, those signs have become more clear across the board, with not...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Feral cat population in Los Angeles numbers in the millions

The scale of the problem is staggering. Experts believe as many as 3 million feral cats roam the streets of Los Angeles and could soon match the city’s human population of roughly 3.9 million. “A lot of people are like, ‘I had no idea,’” Esmerelda Alvarez, a longtime cat...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line

LOS ANGELES - The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent. What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know. Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issues Beach Water Advisory for all LA County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach water advisory for all LA County beaches until Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m., and cautioned residents who are planning to visit LA County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain […] The post The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issues Beach Water Advisory for all LA County Beaches appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
purewow.com

7 Haircuts Everyone in Los Angeles Wants Right Now

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. In L.A., we’ve got casual cool style on lock. We’re also really into taking care of our hair—whether it’s detoxifying...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Barricaded suspect in Hollywood Hills dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, 101 Fwy reopens

A suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that closed surface streets and the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday. The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau entered the residence in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard after “several hours and […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Reparations aren’t enough for Japanese communities who lost everything during WWII

When thousands of people of Japanese descent in the U.S. were incarcerated during World War II, some of LA’s best-known recreation spots served as imprisonment sites. That includes the Santa Anita Racetrack, Griffith Park, and the Fairplex in Pomona. A shuttered golf course in Tujunga also held hundreds of people of Japanese descent at a facility called the Tuna Canyon Detention Station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Huizar family members tell jury of cash allegedly provided by developer

Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

One of Brazil’s Best Chefs Has Closed His First US Restaurant After Just a Year

After just a year, a restaurant trying to show Los Angeles—and America—a new side of Brazilian food has closed. Caboco, from the celebrated chef Rodrigo Oliveira, shuttered on October 30, Eater LA has reported. The restaurant—opened with LA restaurateur Bill Chait and chef de cuisine Victor Vasconcellos—served updated takes on Brazilian classics, such as a vegan moqueca and torresmo, a pork belly dish that required two to three days of preparation. “In LA, we want to present Brazilian food that is not very well-known,” Vasconcellos told Robb Report when the restaurant first opened. “We want to bring something that is more modern....
LOS ANGELES, CA

