Los Angeles Covid Test Positivity Up 50% In 2 Weeks, Hospitalizations Begin To Rise Amid Fears Of “Tripledemic”
Los Angeles County’s daily Covid case count continued its recent upward trend on Wednesday, with the region tallying 1,662 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. That’s the highest one-day count since September 7. Furthermore, the 7-day test positivity is now 5.9%, up 51% from 3.9% just before Halloween. Last week County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer observed that “with recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a Covid surge this fall and winter.” This week, those signs have become more clear across the board, with not...
‘The baby was already here:’ Woman gives birth on Anaheim freeway
A woman and her baby girl were OK despite being unable to make it to a hospital before the mother gave birth on a freeway in Anaheim Wednesday night. The father, who said his name was Jeffrey, told camera crews at the scene that his wife’s contractions were four minutes apart when they decided to […]
KTLA.com
Feral cat population in Los Angeles numbers in the millions
The scale of the problem is staggering. Experts believe as many as 3 million feral cats roam the streets of Los Angeles and could soon match the city’s human population of roughly 3.9 million. “A lot of people are like, ‘I had no idea,’” Esmerelda Alvarez, a longtime cat...
foxla.com
Cell phone video captures fight breaking out on LA Metro's Blue Line
LOS ANGELES - The fight videotaped on the Metro’s Blue Line is violent. What started it? The man who recorded the incident on his cell phone, Edgar Nuñez, doesn’t know. Nuñez uses the train and buses regularly and extensively from east of the 405 Freeway to Beverly Hills where he works in one of the hotel kitchens.
kclu.org
New details released about head-on traffic accident which killed five people in Ventura County
Authorities have released new details about a tragic traffic collision on the South Coast which left five people dead. It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday, on the Pacific Coast Highway between Point Mugu and Mugu Rock. A northbound car and a southbound SUV collided just north of Mugu Rock....
Suspect rams cars, steals van and truck during violent pursuit through SoCal
A man was arrested Wednesday evening in Southern California after he led authorities on a dangerous chase in which he stole a truck and a van, and hit several other cars on the road.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issues Beach Water Advisory for all LA County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach water advisory for all LA County beaches until Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m., and cautioned residents who are planning to visit LA County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain […] The post The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issues Beach Water Advisory for all LA County Beaches appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Los Angeles City College lockdown lifted, classes canceled after fatal stabbing
Los Angeles City College was placed on lockdown for several hours and classes were canceled for the evening after a fatal stabbing on campus Monday.
Female Driver Robbed, Stabbed in Disabled Vehicle on 71 Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect robbed and stabbed a female driver sitting in her disabled vehicle waiting for a tow truck on the right shoulder of the 71 Freeway early Friday morning. Pomona Police officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim around...
purewow.com
7 Haircuts Everyone in Los Angeles Wants Right Now
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. In L.A., we’ve got casual cool style on lock. We’re also really into taking care of our hair—whether it’s detoxifying...
Barricaded suspect in Hollywood Hills dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, 101 Fwy reopens
A suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that closed surface streets and the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday. The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau entered the residence in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard after “several hours and […]
How well could your community withstand a major flood? It could be riskier than you think
A new study out of UC Irvine found that about 425,000 people in Los Angeles County could be exposed to water levels more than a foot in the event of a severe flood, causing $56 billion in property damage. Communities of color could be disproportionately impacted.
Vagrant Feces Clears Out Metro Train in Santa Monica
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
kcrw.com
Reparations aren’t enough for Japanese communities who lost everything during WWII
When thousands of people of Japanese descent in the U.S. were incarcerated during World War II, some of LA’s best-known recreation spots served as imprisonment sites. That includes the Santa Anita Racetrack, Griffith Park, and the Fairplex in Pomona. A shuttered golf course in Tujunga also held hundreds of people of Japanese descent at a facility called the Tuna Canyon Detention Station.
Accused shooter in fatal Valley Glen hookah lounge attack apprehended in Mexico: LAPD
A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Tijuana in connection with an October shooting in Valley Glen that left one man dead and another wounded. Vardan Dzhandzhikyan was taken into custody on Friday, 10 days after the Oct. 25 shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police […]
Huizar family members tell jury of cash allegedly provided by developer
Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
LA County Reports Nearly 3,000 New COVID Cases, 16 Deaths
Los Angeles County reported nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period that ended Monday, along with 16 new virus-related deaths.
One of Brazil’s Best Chefs Has Closed His First US Restaurant After Just a Year
After just a year, a restaurant trying to show Los Angeles—and America—a new side of Brazilian food has closed. Caboco, from the celebrated chef Rodrigo Oliveira, shuttered on October 30, Eater LA has reported. The restaurant—opened with LA restaurateur Bill Chait and chef de cuisine Victor Vasconcellos—served updated takes on Brazilian classics, such as a vegan moqueca and torresmo, a pork belly dish that required two to three days of preparation. “In LA, we want to present Brazilian food that is not very well-known,” Vasconcellos told Robb Report when the restaurant first opened. “We want to bring something that is more modern....
