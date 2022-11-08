On a day that started with Purdue cracking the door open in the Big Ten West, Cooper DeJean and the Iowa Hawkeyes kicked that door down in style, overwhelming the visiting Wisconsin Badgers, 24-10. DeJean took back a pick-six in the second quarter that gave Iowa a 14-3 lead, he returned four punts for 82 critical yards in relief of an inactive Arland Bruce IV, and he registered 10 tackles (1 TFL) and a forced fumble for a Hawkeye defense that held Wisconsin's bruising offense in check for 60 minutes.

MADISON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO