IOWA 24, WISCONSIN 10:

On a day that started with Purdue cracking the door open in the Big Ten West, Cooper DeJean and the Iowa Hawkeyes kicked that door down in style, overwhelming the visiting Wisconsin Badgers, 24-10. DeJean took back a pick-six in the second quarter that gave Iowa a 14-3 lead, he returned four punts for 82 critical yards in relief of an inactive Arland Bruce IV, and he registered 10 tackles (1 TFL) and a forced fumble for a Hawkeye defense that held Wisconsin's bruising offense in check for 60 minutes.
#4 Iowa 115, Evansville 62:

10 months ago—on January 2, 2022—Iowa faced Evansville in dramatically different circumstances. In late November of 2021, Iowa experienced a long COVID pause. The Hawkeyes came back from that pause and went just 2-3, including a stunning loss to IUPUI. In search of an opponent to build some...
HOW TO WATCH IOWA HAWKEYES VS. NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES: TV, STREAMING, POINT SPREAD, SCOUTING REPORT

IOWA (1-0) VS. NORTH CAROLINA A&T (1-0) DATE: November 11, 2022. KENPOM: Iowa -24 (Iowa 99% win probability) Hope you've renewed your Big Ten Plus subscription, because for the first -- and possibly last -- time this season, Iowa hoops will not be on cable when the Hawkeyes face North Carolina A&T Friday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 God's Standard Time from the friendly confines of Carver Hawkeye Arena.
