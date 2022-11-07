OTONOMI CEO Yann Barbarroux On Why Parametric Insurance Is One Of Web3’s Most Exciting Use Cases

Read full article on original website
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
microcapdaily.com
Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCMKTS: FFPP) Big Move as German Fintech Operator Acquires 100% of ok.de Encrypted Mobile ‘Free-Mailer’ E-Mail
Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCMKTS: FFPP) has been running northbound from well under a penny as the Company acquires from FFPP’s majority parent organization, Frankfurt Stock Exchange-traded Fast Finance 24 Holding AG (‘FF24 Holding’; ‘FF24’ on XETRA and Frankfurt), a German private limited company, FF24 Sustainability GmbH. Formerly named OK.de, the target contains the OK.de mobile ‘free-mailer’ e-mail and end-to-end secure, encrypted, instant messaging service which attracted the FF24 Holding investment team in Berlin. Ok.de currently has approximately 2.3 million users of its e-mail service, which to date predominantly addresses only the domestic German consumer market, as does the OK.de IM app., which benefits from access to military-grade encryption software.
Three New Projects to Watch for 2023 in the Web3 Entertainment Market
In the world of web3 entertainment, there are several new projects that everyone will be watching in 2023. These projects can bring new ideas to the industry and introduce new levels of engagement and excitement. This article will examine three promising new projects in the space and what they offer...
assetservicingtimes.com
GenTwo picks EBD for banking services
Securitisation specialist GenTwo has selected Apex Group’s European Depositary Bank (EDB) to provide global paying agent and banking services to third-party investors. Through the partnership, EBD will provide GenTwo clients with bank accounts and paying agency services for notes issued by Clearstream SA and Euroclear’s clearing systems. GenTwo will expand its global offerings by adding XS ISINs to its securitisation platform.
itbusinessnet.com
LBank Exchange Will List CONTINUUM (CTN) on November 10, 2022
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 9, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list CONTINUUM (CTN) on November 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on November 10, 2022.
NTT DOCOMO and Accenture Collaborate to Accelerate Adoption of Web3
NTT DOCOMO and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are collaborating to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005813/en/. NTT DOCOMO and Accenture are collaborating to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues. (Graphic:...
financefeeds.com
Capital.com taps Refinitiv data to offer sustainable investment insights to users
“Traders will have comprehensive ESG data at their fingertips, at no cost, at the precise moment they need to make an investment decision”. Capital.com has tapped LSEG’s market data business Refinitiv to provide investors and traders with environmental, social and governance (ESG) data. The high-growth European investment trading...
financefeeds.com
Texture Finance Secures Fresh Capital As It Inches Closer To Yield Maximization Solution Introduction
Fresh funding will help accelerate product development, enabling Texture Finance to unlock powerful risk-managed yield farming opportunities for Solana users. Solana-based DeFi platform Texture Finance has completed its latest fundraising round. Co-led by venture capital funds Sino Global and P2P Capital, the Texture team raised $5 million worth of USDC from a large group of investors, including Semantic Ventures, Wintermute, and Jane Street Capital, among others. Per the Texture Finance team, funds will advance product development to unlock new yield features for DeFi investors.
salestechstar.com
FourKites Partners with Sony Network Communications Europe to Help Enterprise Shippers Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience
Industry leaders collaborate to better serve customers through unmatched global, multimodal network coverage and market-leading ETAs. Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced a partnership with Sony Network Communications Europe. The partnership will integrate data from Visilion — Sony’s real-time cargo and asset tracking solution — with FourKites’ real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility platform. This collaboration will help enterprise customers solve their most complex use cases. Now, customers will be able to view FourKites’ real-time data for shipments in transit and in the yard, together with Visilion’s granular real-time data on cargo location and condition to provide best-in-class estimated times of arrival (ETAs) and enhanced end-customer experiences.
fintechfutures.com
Low-code platform Genesis Global hires Tej Sidhu as CTO
Low-code application development platform Genesis Global has appointed Tej Sidhu as chief technology officer (CTO). Sidhu brings “deep experience” developing tech strategies and development teams across fintech firms, Genesis says. Genesis Global CEO and co-founder Stephen Murphy says: “Tej will propel our platform strategy and lead our global...
Ingram Micro Now Offering “SIM to Cloud Solutions” at Scale for Channel Partners in the U.S.
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- INGRAM MICRO ONE – Ingram Micro Inc. today announced a new B2B, go-to-market relationship with T-Mobile designed to increase adoption of “SIM to Cloud Solutions” with the IT channel and across the nation’s fast-growing and future-focused small to mid-size businesses and enterprises. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005814/en/ “Executing against Ingram Micro’s stated SIM to Cloud strategy, we are excited to welcome T-Mobile and further enable our channel partners to capitalize on their existing datacenter and cloud expertise and create, market, sell and support new 5G business and service opportunities that businesses of all sizes are hungry for and need.” - Jeff Yelton, vice president and general manager, Infrastructure and Specialty Technologies, Ingram Micro (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
AI-Powered Contract Automation Firm Zendoc Joins the SirionLabs CLM Family
Sirion establishes an engineering Center of Excellence in Nice, France, to attract European tech talent and drive research and development. SirionLabs, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that contract automation platform Zendoc has joined the Sirion team. This expansion further deepens Sirion’s leadership and commitment to the applications of AI in enhancing CLM as a category. The Zendoc team’s knowledge and experience in creating intuitive AI-powered solutions to manage contracts is a valuable addition to Sirion’s engineering and product talent.
geekwire.com
Healthcare analytics startup founded by early Amazon employee lands $6.5M
Seattle healthcare analytics startup Abett raised $6.5 million to boost its software that helps employers get a handle on benefits data. Launched in 2019, the company pitches an enterprise software solution to large employers that legally transfers HR and benefits data from various stakeholders. The goal is to allow these companies to be able to analyze what is being done with the capital they spend on health plans.
financefeeds.com
Astar Network teams up with Japan’s top mobile carrier on mass adoption of Web3
Blockchain innovation hub Astar Network is making strides in promoting the Web3 adoption worldwide. In yet another milestone, the smart contracts platform has onboarded Japan’s top mobile carrier NTT Docomo to collaborate on mass adoption of Web3 as well as its social implementation. NTT Docomo will invest as much...
Art from Microsoft founder Paul Allen sells for $1.5 billion
Works by artists including Cézanne, Seurat, and van Gogh sold for a record-breaking $1.5 billion during the first part of Christie's two-day auction of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul G
futurumresearch.com
AI and Automation: Key Pieces of the Customer Experience Puzzle – Futurum Tech Webcast Interview Series
On this episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast – Interview Series, I am joined by Don Schuerman, CTO at Pega. Our conversation takes a look at the AI industry and how organizations can expect to incorporate AI into their business practices in the future for better customer experiences. In...
technode.global
South Korean travel AI startup Globaleur raises $2.5M to connect end-to-end experience
South Korean travel tech startup Globaleur has raised $2.5 million in their pre-series A round and recently completed setting up an office in Singapore as part of their expansion plans for South East Asia (SEA). Globaleur said in a statement on Tuesday it has attracted renowned venture capital firms such...
salestechstar.com
ParkourSC Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Reducing the Impact of Disruptions and Resolving Fragmented System Issues with Its Supply Chain Platform
The Supply Chain Operations Platform enables real-time digital supply chain operations and agility, improves supply chain resilience, reduces the impact of disruptions, and enables faster recovery. Based on Frost & Sullivan’s recent research of the North American digital supply chain operations market, it recognizes ParkourSC with the 2022 North American...
thenewscrypto.com
Japanese Telecom Giant NTT Docomo to Pour $4 Billion Into Web3
The telecom giant partnered with the consulting firm Accenture. The firm wants to make Japan a center for Web3 innovation. NTT Docomo, the leading mobile phone operator in Japan, partnered with the consulting firm Accenture to invest up to $4 billion in Web3 technology, the third generation of the Internet. The collaboration also includes educational opportunities for corporate executives and engineers interested in the topic.
salestechstar.com
Clari Appoints Leonid Igolnik as Head of Engineering
Igolnik to help expand product offering and accelerate feature development to deliver more value for customers. Clari, the leader in Revenue Collaboration & Governance (RevCG), announced the appointment of Leonid Igolnik as Executive Vice President of Engineering. Bringing extensive experience in B2B software as a service (SaaS), mergers & acquisitions, and scaling teams across geographies, Igolnik will help Clari double down on its product development to drive the next wave of growth for the company. Igolnik will be responsible for overseeing the expansion of Clari’s product offering to address all functional use cases and needs of modern revenue teams, from representatives to executives.
