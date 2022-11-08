EUGENE, Ore. — Peyton Henry kicked a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon's eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory. The loss dealt a blow to the Ducks' chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michael Penix Jr. threw a 62-yard scoring pass to Taj Davis to tie it at 34 with 3:07 to go after Oregon quarterback Bo Nix limped off the field on the previous series. Nix returned after Henry's field goal and got the Ducks to the Washington 38, but the final drive fizzled with a penalty. The Huskies won in Eugene for the first time since 2016. Washington is 8-2. Oregon is 9-2.

EUGENE, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO