Body leads Texas Southern to 41-7 romp over Grambling

HOUSTON — Andrew Body threw two touchdown passes — including a 65-yarder to AJ Bennett — and Texas Southern breezed to a 41-7 victory over Grambling. LaDarius Owens gave Texas Southern (5-5, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 1-yard scoring run. Freshman Julian Calvez fired a 37-yard scoring strike to Joshua Johnson four minutes later to pull Grambling (3-7, 2-5) even. Body needed just 1:48 to march 54 yards, hitting Tavaris Achane for a 15-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left in the period. Body's long touchdown pass to Bennett was the only score of the second quarter and the Tigers took a 21-7 lead into intermission.
Byrd, Mayden help San Diego St. beat San Jose St. 43-27

SAN DIEGO — Jalen Mayden threw three touchdown passes, Jordan Byrd returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD and San Diego State beat San Jose State 43-27 to become bowl eligible. San Diego State (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) has won nine of its last 10 against the Spartans. Chevan Cordeiro scored on a 3-yard touchdown run that gave San Jose State (6-3, 4-2) a 14-0 lead with 4:58 left in the first quarter. Byrd caught the ensuing kickoff at the 5, started up the middle and then broke multiple tackles as he broke to the left and raced up the sideline for a touchdown to ignite a string of 38 consecutive points by the Aztecs. Cordeiro finished 19-of-33 passing for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
