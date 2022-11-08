Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Time is "running out" for Naomi Osaka, says Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon champion, Martina Navratilova, has issued a word of warning to Naomi Osaka about her future position as one of the world's leading players. Speaking to press ahead of the WTA Finals last week, the all-time great expressed concern that success had perhaps come too fast for the former World No. 1, and her love of the game may not be what it once was.
tennismajors.com
November 11, 2007: The day Justine Henin topped Maria Sharapova and won the WTA Finals
On this day, November 11, 2007, Justine Henin won the WTA Finals, then known as the Sony Ericsson Championships, after she fought for three hours and 24 minutes to defeat Maria Sharapova. It was the longest best-of-three set final in the tournament’s history (5-7, 7-5, 6-3). For the Belgian, this fifth consecutive title was the cherry on top of an amazing 2007 season, where she reached the peak of her domination, having only lost four matches. It was also Henin’s last major title as she would retire for the first time a few months later.
atptour.com
Nadal Ready To Roll At Nitto ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal has hit the ground running in Turin. The legendary Spaniard practised on Wednesday at the Pala Alpitour ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals with first-time qualifier Taylor Fritz of the United States. Nadal is a 17-time qualifier for the season finale. The 36-year-old, who will pursue his first...
tennismajors.com
Just how good was Caroline Garcia’s 2022 season? Here are 5 stats to remind you…
Caroline Garcia finished her extraordinary 2022 campaign on the highest note possible, delivering an imperious performance against Aryna Sabalenka to claim the biggest title of her career at the WTA Finals. It was the perfect ending to a season that defied expectations and left many wondering if Garcia can make...
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
BBC
Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Great Britain lose to Kazakhstan after Katie Boulter & Harriet Dart defeats
Great Britain's uphill task at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals became even harder after they lost their opening tie against Kazakhstan 2-1 in Glasgow. Katie Boulter was unable to rise to the occasion like she has so often, losing the first match to Yulia Putintseva. Harriet Dart, Britain's top...
tennisuptodate.com
Evert already looking forward to 2023 WTA season: “Just think if Kenin, Brady, Osaka, Andreescu and Kerber get back to their top form
Chris Evert is excited about the 2023 WTA season with so many great players gearing up for bounce-back years after this one. The 2022 season saw many great moments but it also saw many excellent players struggle with their tennis and all of them will be looking for a bounce-back season next year. Chris Evert, who pays close attention to tennis daily, is excited about the prospect of grand slam champions Osaka, Kenin, Andreescu, Kerber and others returning to their best.
Yardbarker
Coco Gauff catches heavy criticism for behavior at WTA Finals
Coco Gauff is one of the most likeable players on the WTA Tour, but during the 2022 WTA Finals, she didn't notice a young fan that waited for an autograph and she was heavily criticized on social media by the mother of the fan. Due to her lack of success...
Yardbarker
"Next player on my beat list is Rafa Nadal on clay" - Stricker on his goals
Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker is a participant at the Next Gen ATP Finals and he chose Rafael Nadal on clay as his dream victory during one of the interviews. The 20-year-old, who has established himself as one of the top young players on the Tour, travelled to Milan this week to compete in the Next Gen ATP Finals. Prior to their first match in the round-robin stage, Dominic Stricker and Jack Draper, his opponent in that first match, roamed through the city of Milan.
France name final squad for 2022 World Cup
Confirmed France World Cup squad - Didier Deschamps names 25 players for tournament in Qatar.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 United Cup Entry List including Tsitsipas and Sakkari as top seeds, Nadal, Swiatek, Fritz, Pegula and Kyrgios
The entry list has been confirmed for the United Cup, the successor to the Hopman Cup which will take place between Thursday 29 December - Sunday 8 January 2023 in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. It will be led by Team Greece who have top 10 forerunners in both the ATP...
Kaka’s Soccer GOAT Isn’t Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo
The former Brazil star named his “greatest of all time” in the sport on Tuesday.
tennismajors.com
Czech, Rotterdam, Federer: Everything you always wanted to know about Jiri Lehecka (but never had time to find out)
Jiri Lehecka is a Czech tennis player who broke into the world’s top 100 for the first time in his career in 2022. Is Jiri Lehecka playing in the Next Gen Finals in 2022?. Yes. Jiri Lehecka qualified for the Next Gen Finals in 2022, having been the first alternate in 2021, before deciding to play a tournament elsewhere instead of staying in Milan on the off-chance someone got injured. He won his first round-robin match, beating Francesco Passaro.
tennisuptodate.com
Fognini fully behind ATP Next Gen Finals idea: "It’s quite important to have these kind of events"
Fabio Fognini likes Italy hosting the Next Gen ATP Finals but it's important to have Italians competing at the event. This year's edition has 3 Italians competing at the event. Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Arnaldi and Francesco Passaro are all there and they are among a new batch of talented players from the country. Italy has been slowly developing into a tennis powerhouse with three players ranked in the top 30 at the moment.
Yardbarker
"You feel like she has no limits" - former coach on Caroline Garcia
Caroline Garcia's former coach, Bertrand Perret, has opened up about the newly-crowned WTA Finals champion, in an in-depth interview with French sports newspaper 'L'Equipe'. Perret started working with Garcia at the beginning of this year, in a season that turned into a very successful one for the Frenchwoman. Despite helping to guide Garcia back into the top 10 and to a Masters 1000 title, Perret and Garcia unexpectedly parted ways just days before the start of the WTA Finals.
CBS Sports
USWNT vs. Germany live stream: USA friendly prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, news, time
The U.S. women's national team kick off their two-game series against Germany on Thursday. The two teams will play a pair of friendlies during the international window to close out the calendar year. The No. 1 ranked USWNT will face tge No. 3 ranked team on Thursday at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The teams will then travel to New Jersey and close out the two-game series at Red Bull Arena on Sunday.
atptour.com
Stars Shine At Nitto ATP Finals Gala
Singles and doubles stars at this year's Nitto ATP Finals came together Thursday night at Nuvola Lavazza in Turin for the official tournament gala dinner. Former champions Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas joined fellow 2022 qualifiers Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz to meet with VIPs and tournament partners. The game's best eight doubles teams were also on hand for the evening.
tennismajors.com
Title favourite Musetti impresses in Next Gen Finals opener
Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the title favourite and most experienced player in the Next Gen Finals field, made an impressive start to his campaign as he beat Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taiwan in Milan on Tuesday. In front of a loud, partisan home crowd, the world No 23 broke early in the...
Fifa 23 predicts winners of 2022 World Cup - after getting last three correct
Argentina will win the World Cup in Qatar - according to Fifa 23.The Albiceleste haven't lifted the trophy since Diego Maradona inspired them to victory back in 1986 for a second title in their history.Lionel Messi's side are one of the tournament favourites this time around after a hugely impressive South American qualifying campaign.And according to a 32-team simulation using EA's flagship title to play out all 64 matches, they do indeed come out on top with skipper Messi scoring in the final against rivals Brazil and taking home the Golden Boot as tournament top scorer.If Argentine fans are...
Comments / 0