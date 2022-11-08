On this day, November 11, 2007, Justine Henin won the WTA Finals, then known as the Sony Ericsson Championships, after she fought for three hours and 24 minutes to defeat Maria Sharapova. It was the longest best-of-three set final in the tournament’s history (5-7, 7-5, 6-3). For the Belgian, this fifth consecutive title was the cherry on top of an amazing 2007 season, where she reached the peak of her domination, having only lost four matches. It was also Henin’s last major title as she would retire for the first time a few months later.

