Fort Worth, TX

papercitymag.com

One of Fort Worth’s Most Nostalgic Neighborhoods — The Story of Crestwood and a Charming $1.2 Million Bungalow

104 Crestwood brings a formal living with lush fern green from trim to ceiling. One of Fort Worth’s most nostalgic neighborhoods has a new home listing of note. Hugged by River Crest and nestled inside the Trinity River’s West Fork levees is Crestwood, with its historic homes and tree-lined streets. The large lots introduced a range of houses beginning in the 1930s with stately manor-style homes and quaint bungalows — and later filling in with of-the-moment ranches after World War II. Crestwood remains one of Fort Worth’s most sought-after addresses.
FORT WORTH, TX
pmq.com

Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area

The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Rare Baby Gorilla Born at Fort Worth Zoo — and the Party’s Just Getting Started

Fort Worth Zoo's newest animal is a Western lowland gorilla. The Fort Worth Zoo was founded in 1909. Only one lion, an alligator, a coyote, a peacock, two bear cubs, and a few rabbits were on display when it first opened. The zoo continued to grow over the intervening years ― managed by the City of Fort Worth up until 1991. That’s when the Fort Worth Zoological Association (FWZA) took the reins and over the past 30 years, the North Texas zoo has become an award-winning research and conservation hub. It’s a showplace on par with the best zoos in the country, if not the world.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy

White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

3-Edge Residence, a Bold, yet Subtle Single-story Home by FAR + DANG

3-Edge Residence designed by FAR + DANG, is a bold, yet subtle, low-lying single-story residence which respects the scale of the immediate context. Also, the sloped roof corresponds to the existing roof lines of the neighbors. The architectural strategy involved creating an L-shaped house with two wings, one for the living space and one for the bedroom spaces. The joint at which the two wings meet became the entry and foyer. Besides, the triangular intervention completed with a wood fence that, together with the L-shaped configuration, composes an interior courtyard fitting a swimming pool and outdoor living space.
DALLAS, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November

Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
FORT WORTH, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Meet Preston Hollow’s Best New Restaurant

Tex-Mex has returned to Preston Hollow in a big way with restaurateur Jon Alexis’ Escondido, which officially opens Monday, Nov. 14. I got a sneak peek at the experience and can say, with confidence, this place is going to be a huge hit. Located at 5950 Royal Lane in...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

LanCarte Commercial announces sale of a downtown historic building

LanCarte Commercial announces it has brokered the sale of a historical multi-family building located on E. Lancaster. This 20,000 square feet property on 1.34 acres is 4 stories in the heart of the Near East Side Neighborhood. The building was built in 1926 and brought back to life in late 2004. We are excited to see what the new owners bring to this area. Sarah LanCarte, CCIM, SIOR and Riley Dow of LanCarte Commercial represented the landlord in this transaction.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

More Tree Trouble in the Bubble

Storm splits beloved ole oak on Andy Beal estate at Beverly and Preston. Billionaire banker Andy Beal would like fellow admirers of a grand tree at Beverly Drive and Preston Road to know that he will miss the ole oak too. “Unfortunately, the tree was damaged and split due to...
DALLAS, TX

