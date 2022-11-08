Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Mertens and Kudermetova rally late against Krejcikova and Siniakova to claim doubles title at WTA Finals
Faced with a daunting deficit in the championship tiebreak, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens steeled themselves and played with poise down the stretch, rallying from 7-2 down to produce a stunning 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 triumph over defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova to win the WTA Finals doubles title.
papercitymag.com
One of Fort Worth’s Most Nostalgic Neighborhoods — The Story of Crestwood and a Charming $1.2 Million Bungalow
104 Crestwood brings a formal living with lush fern green from trim to ceiling. One of Fort Worth’s most nostalgic neighborhoods has a new home listing of note. Hugged by River Crest and nestled inside the Trinity River’s West Fork levees is Crestwood, with its historic homes and tree-lined streets. The large lots introduced a range of houses beginning in the 1930s with stately manor-style homes and quaint bungalows — and later filling in with of-the-moment ranches after World War II. Crestwood remains one of Fort Worth’s most sought-after addresses.
fox4news.com
Female kicker to make school history during Mansfield ISD's Timberview HS playoff game
MANSFIELD, Texas - A 15-year-old kicker is about to make history for Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD. Emma Young is set to be the first female kicker, on the typically all-boys varsity football team, to play in the playoffs. She tried out this year, first starting on JV, and...
WFAA
The Texas high school football game they're still talking about, 30 years later
Southlake Carroll and Vernon squared off in an epic playoff game at Pennington Field in 1992. And they're still talking about it today.
pmq.com
Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area
The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
papercitymag.com
Rare Baby Gorilla Born at Fort Worth Zoo — and the Party’s Just Getting Started
Fort Worth Zoo's newest animal is a Western lowland gorilla. The Fort Worth Zoo was founded in 1909. Only one lion, an alligator, a coyote, a peacock, two bear cubs, and a few rabbits were on display when it first opened. The zoo continued to grow over the intervening years ― managed by the City of Fort Worth up until 1991. That’s when the Fort Worth Zoological Association (FWZA) took the reins and over the past 30 years, the North Texas zoo has become an award-winning research and conservation hub. It’s a showplace on par with the best zoos in the country, if not the world.
dmagazine.com
White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy
White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
luxury-houses.net
3-Edge Residence, a Bold, yet Subtle Single-story Home by FAR + DANG
3-Edge Residence designed by FAR + DANG, is a bold, yet subtle, low-lying single-story residence which respects the scale of the immediate context. Also, the sloped roof corresponds to the existing roof lines of the neighbors. The architectural strategy involved creating an L-shaped house with two wings, one for the living space and one for the bedroom spaces. The joint at which the two wings meet became the entry and foyer. Besides, the triangular intervention completed with a wood fence that, together with the L-shaped configuration, composes an interior courtyard fitting a swimming pool and outdoor living space.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November
Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
peoplenewspapers.com
Meet Preston Hollow’s Best New Restaurant
Tex-Mex has returned to Preston Hollow in a big way with restaurateur Jon Alexis’ Escondido, which officially opens Monday, Nov. 14. I got a sneak peek at the experience and can say, with confidence, this place is going to be a huge hit. Located at 5950 Royal Lane in...
fortworthreport.org
LanCarte Commercial announces sale of a downtown historic building
LanCarte Commercial announces it has brokered the sale of a historical multi-family building located on E. Lancaster. This 20,000 square feet property on 1.34 acres is 4 stories in the heart of the Near East Side Neighborhood. The building was built in 1926 and brought back to life in late 2004. We are excited to see what the new owners bring to this area. Sarah LanCarte, CCIM, SIOR and Riley Dow of LanCarte Commercial represented the landlord in this transaction.
When to expect the next round of rain and storms in North Texas
Election Day has come and gone, and now it's time to gear up to celebrate our men and women who've served our country as Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day, so, we wanted to make sure you knew when to expect the next round of rain and storms in North Texas.
Free gas offered to veterans & active-duty military in North Texas this week, here’s when & where
Helpful Honda members will be visiting multiple gas stations in the North Texas area to pump free gas for veterans, active and retired military members, and Honda drivers.
WFAA
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
All aboard, foodies! This Grapevine food hall was built to look like an old train station
"It's an adventure every day and every weekend."
'Someone dropped the ball': North Texas police chief reacts after one of his officers was shot during a training exercise
SANSOM PARK, Texas — A North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise near an elementary school remains stable in an ICU, police said. The officer from the Sansom Park Police Department, in Tarrant County, was identified as Lina Mino. The training exercise was...
This Northlake Modern Farmhouse on Nine Acres Has Plenty of ‘Wow’ Factor
Don’t we all want a home with that unique ‘Wow’ factor?. A home doesn’t always have to be a mansion or cost millions of dollars or have gold-plated toilet seats (although that would be cool). Homes that are unique, interesting, or have that certain je ne sais quoi are the ones that we seem drawn to the most.
peoplenewspapers.com
More Tree Trouble in the Bubble
Storm splits beloved ole oak on Andy Beal estate at Beverly and Preston. Billionaire banker Andy Beal would like fellow admirers of a grand tree at Beverly Drive and Preston Road to know that he will miss the ole oak too. “Unfortunately, the tree was damaged and split due to...
Man sentenced in Arlington rape, first case prosecuted under Texas 'Molly Jane's Law'
A man has been sentenced to 25 years for an Arlington sexual assault the first prosecution under the Texas “Molly Jane’s Law” enacted after the 2017 rape and murder of a Fort Worth woman named Molly Jane Matheson.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth wants to keep tourists coming to the Stockyards by limiting multifamily developments
Fort Worth’s Stockyards is the top tourist destination in the Metroplex. Drawn by the cobblestone streets, Western retail stores and cattle drives, about 3 million tourists from around the world flock to the historic district annually, bringing with them millions of dollars in sales tax revenue. To encourage that,...
