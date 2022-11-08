ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight

The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
10NEWS

How to watch the Bucs play Sunday in Germany

MUNICH, Germany — Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks in a history-making matchup — a first for the NFL — in Germany. Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game, according to the team's official website. Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m....
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
Sporting News

What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Analyst Points Out A Major Payroll Concern

The St. Louis Cardinals have made it very clear that they intend to increase their payroll this offseason. But by how much is unclear. The Cards have a clear need for a catcher, a power bat, and an ace level starting pitcher. So, Cardinals fans might expect a significant payroll...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

