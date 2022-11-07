Read full article on original website
Alabama will travel to Ole Miss on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) under conditions no one saw coming. For the first time in over a decade, the Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC) has dropped 2 games before Thanksgiving. As a 2-loss team ranked No. 9 and no longer in control of its own destiny in the SEC, UA appears to be out of the College Football Playoff picture – barring an upset-filled, chaotic finish to the 2022 CFB season.
It should be an electric atmosphere in Oxford on Saturday when No. 11 Ole Miss hosts No. 9. Alabama. In addition to the action on the field, the Ole Miss band has revealed new uniforms that will debut for the critical contest. The band unveiled the new uniforms on Twitter...
Ole Miss fans will get the chance to meet former linebacker Patrick Willis before the game on Saturday.
The Alabama Crimson Tide visits the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday in Oxford. 14Powers.com previews this SEC football game and predicts the final score. 10/22 vs. Mississippi State 7:00 PM ET ESPN W 30-6 11/5 at LSU 7:00 PM ET ESPN L 31-32 11/12 at Ole Miss 3:30 PM ET...
Arguably, for the Ole Miss Rebels, the biggest game ever in Oxford, MS will be Saturday afternoon. What former Alabama Football, Offensive Coordinator, Lane Kiffin has accomplished at Ole Miss is remarkable. Kiffin took over an Ole Miss program that had won six, five and four games in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. Last year, in Kiffin’s second season with the Rebels, Ole Miss won 10 games and was ranked as high as No. 8 in the AP Poll.
A best bet for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss matchup. The Crimson Tide are double-digit road favorites in this battle of top-11 teams.
Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
After Signing Day on Wednesday, the defending national champion Ole Miss baseball program got yet another crop of signees, currently part of a top-5 recruiting class. Five of those 2023 players are Perfect Game top-100 prospects. Of the class, eight of them are from the state of Mississippi. The Rebels...
OXFORD, Miss. (WSFA) - The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide will faceoff with the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday afternoon. Alabama is 7-2, while Ole Miss is 8-1 for the 2022 football season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS. WATCH:...
Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
Sports Illustrated is predicting a New Year's Six finish for the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Crimson Tide will be adding numerous athletes in all sports except football during the Nov. 9-16 early signing period.
Nick Saban does seem like a guy with many regrets, but we now know he has one. According to Griffin McVeigh of On3 Sports, Saban lamented not recruiting the Alabama native out of Pike Road High School, Ole Miss freshman RB Quinshon Judkins... (The Spun)
