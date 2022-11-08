Read full article on original website
Afternoon shooting in Fremont leaves 1 injured
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened near School Street and Bodily Avenue at around 1:18 p.m. The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Fremont police found […]
Woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run, crashes into fence
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma on Friday arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run after she reportedly crashed her vehicle into a fence and fled the scene. Pamela Long, 66, of Petaluma, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, DUI and resisting arrest, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Friday at 8:12 […]
Fatal shooting victim in SF identified as 20-year-old man
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District this week. The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon. The […]
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Pediatrician Still Missing After Two Weeks
Authorities in Santa Rosa are still searching for a pediatrician who has now been missing for more than two weeks. Fifty-nine-year-old Doctor Bruce Montgomerie was last seen leaving his home on the evening of October 26th. His family reported him missing the following day, and suggested he might be suicidal. Montgomerie’s vehicle was found on October 28th, in the parking lot of the Jenner Headlands Preserve. Police found his phone in the vehicle, and his jacket near cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. Montgomerie is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Shooting victim killed in San Francisco's Bayview identified as 20-year-old man
SAN FRANCISCO – A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District this week.The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon.The shooting was reported at about 12:18 p.m. in the 4400 block of Third Street, where officers found a man a gunshot wound. Officers gave aid to the victim until medics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he later died, police said.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Armed suspects at large after jewelry store robbery in San Pablo
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a robbery at a jewelry shop that happened Saturday afternoon in San Pablo, KRON4 confirmed. The incident happened at H Bee Jewelry where multiple armed suspects are still at large. H Bee Jewelry is located at 2415 San Pablo Dam Road inside the San Pablo Towne Center. […]
Woman found fatally stabbed inside vehicle in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was pronounced dead in Stockton after being found inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 7:29 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived on the scene near the area of Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street in response to a reported stabbing. According to […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
Crash sends car into home in San Francisco; 3 people hurt
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police officers and emergency crews were at the scene of a two-car collision in San Francisco late Thursday afternoon that injured three people and damaged a home.Police said at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a collision near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street regarding an injury accident. Arriving officers found two vehicles that had collided, sending one vehicle into a pole and the second vehicle into a residential building, where it caused structural damage.A total of three people were transported to an area hospital with unknown medical conditions, though there were reports that their injuries were not life-threatening. Police did not say whether the victims were in the vehicles, on the street, or in the building that was hit.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
Newly released bodycam video shows Fairfield officers shoot at suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Newly released bodycam video shows a shooting between Fairfield Police Department officers and a suspect that happened back on June 26, the department announced in a Facebook post. The video released this week shows the incident on the 1600 block of Fairground Drive in Vallejo where the suspect was shot. Around […]
Motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old Livermore man
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Livermore man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The name of the man killed was Hamza Salih, 20, an official with the coroner's bureau said. Salih was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he may have lost control of the bike, CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said. CHP officials received a call at 4:10 p.m. about the crash. Salih's bike hit the center divider and he was ejected from it into the eastbound lanes, where a vehicle hit him, Zeid said. Salih died before he could be treated at a hospital. Neither alcohol nor the weather appear to have played a role in the crash, Zeid said.
KCRA.com
'She didn't deserve to die the way she died': Family of Stockton woman stabbed asks for answers
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a homicide where a woman with multiple stab wounds was found in the backseat of a vehicle. Officers went to Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street Thursday morning after police said they were called about a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the woman who was declared dead at the scene.
20-Year-old Hamza Salih Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred along Interstate Highway 580. The officials reported that the victim was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he lost control of his bike. He hit the center divider and was thrown from his bike into the eastbound lanes where he was hit by a vehicle.
KCRA.com
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. — A man found dead at People’s Park in Berkeley on the afternoon of Nov. 4 was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner’s office said. Video player above features top stories from Nov. 10, 2022. Social...
3 hospitalized, 14 displaced after car crashes into San Francisco building
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a car struck a building on Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department told KRON4. The crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. at San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street. The car struck another vehicle and a building, the San Francisco Police Department said. […]
SFGate
Family of man fatally shot by police to get $3M settlement
VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city will pay the mother of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by police in 2017 nearly $3 million to settle a wrongful death and federal civil rights lawsuit. The family of Angel Ramos filed the lawsuit against the city...
EXCLUSIVE: 2 photographers attacked in separate incidents the same day outside Palace of Fine Arts
A witness took video, which shows how suddenly, two masked and armed men approach. The photographer described the harrowing experience over the phone and added later that he was also pistol-whipped at the time of the incident.
Update: Inmate died of arterial aortic aneurysm, sheriff's office says
Inmate Mark Van Beckner, 57, died of an arterial aortic aneurysm at the Santa Cruz County Jail, according to a Wednesday update from the sheriff's office. He was booked into the jail only two days prior to his Nov. 1 death.
Armed robbers steal man's watch in Millbrae
MILLBRAE – A man was robbed of his watch at gunpoint by two suspects who fled in a waiting car in Millbrae Friday afternoon.A San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said late Friday afternoon that the incident happened at 1;55 p.m. at the intersection of Ludeman Lane and Cozzolino Drive.The victim told deputies that two men approached him and demanded his watch. One of them was carrying a handgun. After getting his watch, the suspects fled in a waiting gray Hyundai sedan.Deputies are looking for the two suspects and the third suspect, who was the driver of the getaway car.This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Gregory Chong at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at (650) 599-1516.
KTVU FOX 2
DA clears Richmond, Oakland police for killing man who left woman for dead
RICHMOND, Calif. - The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Thursday cleared the officers in the fatal shooting of a man who left a woman for dead in the East Bay hills. District Attorney Diana Becton and her office had been handling an independent investigation into the death of...
