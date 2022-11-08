Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Spoils Huge Star Appearing At WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 may be months away, but the build-up to the big event has already started from a production point of view. Ringside News reports that they have obtained photographs of the WWE production trucks with designs for the upcoming premium live event. Posting the images to their Instagram, we...
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Nash Reflects On Conversation With Top WWE Star Ahead Of First WrestleMania
Kevin Nash has reflected on a conversation with a top WWE star ahead of their first WrestleMania. In January 2016, the wrestling world was turned on their head when former TNA and IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles made his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble Match. Since then, Styles has...
wrestletalk.com
Popular AEW Star Reveals He Has One Year Left Under Contract
AEW’s Dustin Rhodes has provided a notable update on his contract status, revealing how long he has left on his current deal. Dustin Rhodes is currently out of action, recovering from an injury. Speaking with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he’s preparing to return to the...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Released WWE Star’s Contract Status Amid Return Rumors
Matt Cardona has confirmed his current contract status, amid rumors that he will soon make a WWE return. A number of stars have returned to the company under the Triple H regime, with Mia Yim most recently making her comeback on Monday’s (November 7) edition of WWE Raw. Following...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Go On Joyride In Zamboni [PHOTOS]
Several AEW stars went on a wild joyride tonight and they went carousing around in a most interesting vehicle!. AEW stars Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill and Ricky Starks were on hand at the Prudential Center for tonight’s New Jersey Devils NHL game. In addition to taking in the game...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Silence About Controversial Loss
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has now addressed his controversial loss at Survivor Series 2019. During the dominant star’s main roster pay-per-view debut, the then-NXT UK Champion sided with Team NXT during the 5-on-5-on-5 Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT elimination bout. GUNTHER was shockingly eliminated less than three minutes into...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s What Jon Moxley Had To Say On AEW Dynamite
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley took to the microphone on tonight’s (November 9) episode AEW Dynamite. Moxley came to the ring to speak about his opponent at AEW Full Gear, MJF, just over a week before their title match. Moxley referenced him and MJF’s first battle at AEW Full...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Discusses Getting More Comfortable On The Microphone
An AEW star has discussed getting more comfortable on the microphone in the company. Since his time on the independent scene, Wheeler Yuta has made a name for himself as a superb in-ring competitor. After starting out with Best Friends, 2022 has seen the biggest year yet for Yuta in...
wrestletalk.com
New AEW Signing Praised As ‘One Of Our Best Hires In A Long Time’
AEW continues to amass talent from across the wrestling business, but one name has been called ‘one of our best hires in a long long time.’. Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, AEW commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone praised Renee Paquette, saying:. “She’s wonderful. She’s such a...
wrestletalk.com
Tag Team Breaks Up On AEW Dynamite
A short-lived but popular AEW tag team have officially parted ways on tonight’s (November 9) AEW Dynamite. For the past few weeks, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe have formed a powerful alliance, dubbed ‘WarJoe’. WarJoe had laid waste to any duo...
wrestletalk.com
Interesting Name With Ties To Huge WWE Star Set To Attend AEW Dynamite
It looks like an interesting name with ties to huge WWE star is set to attend tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts. Since their inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has seen their fair share of WWE stars make the jump over to the promotion. However, fans have never...
wrestletalk.com
Potential Spoiler On Huge Return For AEW Dynamite
A big return could that would make a lot of AEW fans happy could be set to take place on tonight’s Dynamite show. Earlier today, AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter, promising that tonight’s episode of Dynamite in Boston would be newsworthy. Many fans had speculations about...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Discusses Choosing The Company Over WWE
An AEW star has discussed his reasoning for choosing All Elite Wrestling over WWE. Since the inception of AEW in 2019, the wrestling landscape has changed and now the performers have a choice between two major promotions. Anthony Ogogo is an accomplished professional boxer who is an Olympic medalist. He...
wrestletalk.com
Steve Austin Names WWE Hall Of Famer Who ‘Put Him On The Map’
Stone Cold Steve Austin recently identified the WWE Hall of Famer who helped “put him on the map” during their now legendary feud. The six-time WWE Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and former King of the Ring spoke to Complex, saying:. “Hanging out with Bret...
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Match Will Kick Off Tonight’s NXT
Find out what match is set to kick off tonight’s NXT as an NXT star reports that they are “finally” getting the respect they deserve!. Ahead of tonight’s big episode of NXT, one star revealed that their faction will be kicking off the night of action.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE & IMPACT Star Set To Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dark
A former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star is set to make their All Elite Wrestling debut on tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. Since the inception of the company, AEW has welcomed a litany of former WWE stars into the fold from Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley to Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Addresses Current Frustrations With His Booking
An AEW star has addressed current frustrations with his booking. At AEW Double Or Nothing 2021, Cody Rhodes defeated Anthony Ogogo in the latter’s first major singles bout in All Elite Wrestling. Since then, the Olympic boxer still hasn’t competed in another pay-per-view bout. In September, Ogogo tweeted...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Addresses Dream Match With Top WWE Star
Inaugural AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has addressed the possibility of a potential dream match against WWE star Sasha Banks. Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she walked out of the company with tag team partner Naomi prior to the May 16, 2022 episode of WWE Raw.
Comments / 0