stillrealtous.com
WWE Retiring Championship Belt?
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a face to face confrontation between Damage CTRL and Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. The segment came to an end when Nikki Cross attacked the faces and aligned herself with Damage CTRL. Later in the show Nikki Cross challenged...
PWMania
Nikki Cross Crowned New WWE 24/7 Champion and Disposes Title (Video)
A new champion has been crowned in the return of the WWE 24/7 Championship. The new Nikki Cross challenged Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship this week on WWE RAW. In a competitive match, Cross won the title in under five minutes. Cross recently made a comeback, dropped the superhero...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Is About ‘Hurting People’ Instead Of Winning Matches After WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most dependable stars in the company. However, he hasn’t had the best of luck as of late, especially after losing the United States Championship. He caused carnage on RAW this week and has now sent a warning to the WWE locker room.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
wrestleview.com
Austin Theory cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE Raw
As of Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, Austin Theory is no longer Mr. Money in the Bank. Theory is the fifth WWE Superstar to fail at a Money in the Bank cash-in. Theory cashed in the briefcase on Seth Rollins’ for a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Theory lost after involvement from Bobby Lashley.
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair Not Happy About WWE Star Appearing On Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is not happy to see one name return to our screens on Raw. The Nature Boy was watching the November 7 edition of Raw when he described JBL’s presence as a ‘joke.’. Ric Flair referred to John Bradshaw Layfield’s history of controversy...
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Makes Main Roster Debut At WWE Raw
At tonight’s (November 7th) WWE Raw, another fan favorite NXT star has made their main roster debut, find out who!. A talented woman by many names throughout her time in NXT (may it be Karen Q or Mei Ying) tonight was the night for Wendy Choo to make her main roster debut!
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Expresses Desire To Be Part Of NXT Europe
A released WWE star has expressed their desire to be part of NXT Europe. The developmental brands for WWE has experienced a great deal of changes over the past year. In August, the NXT UK brand went on hiatus after WWE announced the launch of NXT Europe coming up in 2023. Many NXT UK competitors were released from the company following the announcement.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Released From Jail On $1 Million Bail
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez, who was with WWE for a time in 2019-2020, has been released from jail on a $1 million bail. Velasquez had spent eight months in jail on attempted murder charges. Back in February, Velasquez had chased down in his truck, and attempted to shoot,...
wrestletalk.com
Fiery Feud From SmackDown Spills Over To WWE Raw
Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (November 7) kicked off with fiery promos between two teams ready to do battle. Trading passionate promos, the New Day and the Usos kicked off WWE Raw on November 7, 2022. With the Usos taking the ring first to note that they were well...
wrestletalk.com
Potential Spoiler On Huge Return For AEW Dynamite
A big return could that would make a lot of AEW fans happy could be set to take place on tonight’s Dynamite show. Earlier today, AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter, promising that tonight’s episode of Dynamite in Boston would be newsworthy. Many fans had speculations about...
wrestletalk.com
Heel Turn On WWE NXT
WWE NXT tonight (November 8) closed the show with a massive heel turn! Find out what happened just before the show went off the air. In the main event on tonight’s NXT, the NXT Tag Team Women’s Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter took on challengers Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons.
wrestletalk.com
Interesting Name With Ties To Huge WWE Star Set To Attend AEW Dynamite
It looks like an interesting name with ties to huge WWE star is set to attend tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts. Since their inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has seen their fair share of WWE stars make the jump over to the promotion. However, fans have never...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Is Ready For The Royal Rumble
A former WWE star has said that they are willing to make an appearance in the 2023 Royal Rumble if they are asked to by Triple H. The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most popular annual events, with the winner of the titular match being offered a guaranteed title match at that year’s WrestleMania.
wrestletalk.com
New In-Ring Look For WWE Star
On WWE NXT, a star has debuted a new in-ring look, returning to a previous style that hadn’t been seen since before the NXT 2.0 era. In the NXT opener, Joe Gacy took on Cameron Grimes with his faction, The Schism at ringside alongside him. As the action kicked...
wrestletalk.com
Fiery Exchange Between Two NXT Stars Plays Out On IG Live
Grayson Waller is committed to going viral, so much so that he had his own Instagram Live camera running for a spicy NXT segment. In a fiery edition of the Grayson Waller Effect on WWE NXT, the exchange was captured from a whole new perspective as it was streaming on Instagram Live.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Rampage Spoilers For November 11, 2022
AEW Rampage spoilers ahead for Friday, November 11, 2022!. If you do not want to be spoiled, then turn back now!. Otherwise scoot ahead to find out what happened when Orange Cassidy defended the AEW All Atlantic Championship. Also set to air on the show, multiple matches in the AEW...
