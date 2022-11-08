Read full article on original website
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
Austin Theory cashes in his Money in the Bank contract on WWE RAW but fails to win title
During the November 7th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley accepted Seth Rollins’ open challenge for the United States title. However, Lashley brutally attacked Rollins before the match could officially start. Lashley left and then Austin Theory arrived with his Money in the Bank briefcase. Theory cashed in...
Baron Corbin Welcomes Austin Theory To The Club After Failed MITB Cash-In
Baron Corbin has had different runs in the WWE. He was once a constable of the Monday Night show and is now called the ‘Modern Day Wrestling God,’ as JBL accompanies him. This week on Raw, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the United States Champion Seth Rollins. His attempt was foiled by a stomp from the champion after a lot of help from Bobby Lashley.
Elias Thought Austin Theory’s Money In The Bank Cash-In For The United States Title Was Bizzare
After winning the Money In The Bank contract earlier this summer, Austin Theory had a couple of failed attempts for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. He then teased going for the NXT Championship before deciding to cash in for the United States Championship with lackluster results. On the November 7th...
WWE To Work With NJPW For ‘Forbidden Door’ Dream Match?
With WWE seemingly slowly opening its ‘Forbidden Door’ lately, could the company work with NJPW at some point soon?. Will Ospreay seems to think it may be possible. Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Ospreay named WWE’s Ricochet and Seth Rollins as dream opponents. Interestingly, he also said:. “I...
Bray Wyatt Recruiting WWE Raw Star?
Is Bray Wyatt recruiting a WWE Raw star? Eagle eyed viewers spotted a big tease during tonight’s show. If you blinked, it may have missed Bray Wyatt appear on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (November 7). Well, sort of. During their ring entrance, Asuka and Alexa Bliss were...
Hilarious Championship Botch During WWE Raw
On tonight’s WWE Raw (November 7) there was a hilarious championship botch amid a very notable moment in the history of a title belt. In a backstage segment which saw Nikki Cross set to toss her newly won 24/7 Championship in the rubbish bin, an error of sorts. While...
First WarGames Match For Survivor Series Announced On WWE Raw
With a violent feud continuing from Crown Jewel to WWE Raw, one champ has just declared that the battles will be settled at WarGames!. A segment on tonight’s WWE Raw revealed one of the planned WarGames matches with an on-going feud set to face the final war at the premium live event.
16 Potential 2023 WWE Money In The Bank Winners Ranked From Least Likely To Most Likely
With Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the November 7 episode of Raw, so ends the cash ins for the next 6 months. With rumours of WWE potentially moving the match back to WrestleMania next year, and the concept of Money In The Bank cash-ins being on the mind, it’s time to look at who could be the lucky man and woman to achieve the briefcase next year.
Current WWE Star Criticizes Austin Theory Money In The Bank Cash-In
WWE’s Elias has now shared his honest thoughts on Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank cash-in on the November 7 edition of Monday Night Raw. During the show, Seth Rollins held a US Title open challenge. Finn Balor initially answered the call, but before a match could get underway, the OC confronted Judgment Day.
WWE Spoils Huge Star Appearing At WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 may be months away, but the build-up to the big event has already started from a production point of view. Ringside News reports that they have obtained photographs of the WWE production trucks with designs for the upcoming premium live event. Posting the images to their Instagram, we...
Top AEW Star Addresses Dream Match With Top WWE Star
Inaugural AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has addressed the possibility of a potential dream match against WWE star Sasha Banks. Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she walked out of the company with tag team partner Naomi prior to the May 16, 2022 episode of WWE Raw.
WWE Star Refers To Another As “Mr. Irrelevant” Backstage
In a backstage interview, one WWE star called another “Mr. Irrelevant” before accepting a his challenge for a match, tonight!. In a backstage interview. Austin Theory first discussed his thoughts on Seth Rollins’ Open Challenge for the United States Championship before he was met by a formidable foe.
WWE Raw Recap as Seth Rollins Returns and Austin Theory's Cash-In Backfires
WWE Raw is back after its sojourn in Saudi Arabia for the fourth Crown Jewel, and Austin Theory was one of the night's biggest losers
New Champion Crowned On WWE Raw
A title changed hands tonight on WWE Raw. After making a big impact at the tail end of a segment announcing the women’s division’s match for Survivor Series WarGames, Nikki Cross made a thunderous in-ring return to the championship scene. The recently returned and more rabid than ever...
Former WWE & IMPACT Star Set To Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dark
A former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star is set to make their All Elite Wrestling debut on tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. Since the inception of the company, AEW has welcomed a litany of former WWE stars into the fold from Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley to Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.
Released WWE Star Expresses Desire To Be Part Of NXT Europe
A released WWE star has expressed their desire to be part of NXT Europe. The developmental brands for WWE has experienced a great deal of changes over the past year. In August, the NXT UK brand went on hiatus after WWE announced the launch of NXT Europe coming up in 2023. Many NXT UK competitors were released from the company following the announcement.
Former WWE Star Backstage At Raw
There was a former WWE star backstage at tonight’s (November 7) WWE Raw. According to a Tweet from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Gene Snitsky was backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw. The former WWE star was witness to numerous notable events including a WWE championship getting scrapped in...
AEW Star Fires Shots At Braun Strowman & Calls WWE ‘Banana Nosed Circus’ On Dynamite
On last week’s (November 2) episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his shocking debut for All Elite Wrestling. Jarrett came to the ring after Darby Allin’s match with Jay Lethal on the show, dropping Darby with his signature guitar shot. We got to...
Jimmy Korderas On Ending WWE RAW With Austin Theory Cash-In, Why It Didn’t Click
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas took to his latest Reffin’ Rant series this week to offer his thoughts on Monday Night RAW. Specifically, Korderas commented on the decision to have Austin Theory cash-in his Money In The Bank briefcase unsuccessfully on Seth Rollins for the United States Title. Here’s...
