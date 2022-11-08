ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Where to find South Carolina election results

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State

Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
BLUFFTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC Beach Was Named the Best in the State

This beach was named the best in the state of South CarolinaConde Nast Traveler. One thing is for certain, the state of South Carolina does not have a shortage of beautiful beaches. Whether you want to visit one of their private beaches or somewhere that is more commercialized, the state is guaranteed to have a beach just for you! One national publication just recently named the best beach in the state, and let's just say it was not the typical pick that most publications choose! In this article, we will take a look at which beach was chosen as the best as well as other beaches in South Carolina that made the list.
Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US

If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Terry Mansfield

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
Kennardo G. James

This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.

This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
CHARLESTON, SC
Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
GREER, SC
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC

