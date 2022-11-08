Read full article on original website
Aggie soccer to play Longhorns in NCAA Tournament Round 1 in Austin
The NCAA Tournament streak continues for Aggie soccer, as the team enters its 27th appearance in 28 years. Texas A&M will face off against the University of Texas in a Friday evening match on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. In the top-right quadrant of the bracket, Texas is the No....
Seeing double: 3-6 A&M preps for 3-6 Auburn
The winning drought continues for Texas A&M football as last week’s 41-24 loss to the Florida Gators extended the Aggies’ losing streak to five. The 3-6 squad was burdened by flu and injuries, causing several key players — including freshman quarterback Conner Weigman and 11 other starters — to be out.
A&M's defense looks to turn corner as it tangles with run-heavy Tigers
It’s often said that “defense wins championships,” and while the Texas A&M football team is nowhere near that level of success, the Aggies could use a win now more than ever. Since falling to Florida 41-24 last week, the sense of urgency within the program has ramped...
Weakness versus weakness
Saturday’s matchup between Texas A&M and Auburn is a battle of the worst teams in the SEC West both having records of 3-6. The loser of the game will miss out on a bowl game. Such an outcome would put either team in unfamiliar territory, so it’s safe to say both could use a win.
3 takeaways from Monday’s press conference
With another loss in the books, Texas A&M football finds itself at the bottom of the SEC West rankings and just one more loss away from being banished from bowl contention. There is just one thing that should be on the program’s mind: the future. Potential 12th Man. The...
COVERAGE: Beto returns to Texas A&M
On Monday, Nov. 7, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Texas A&M for a second time in 2022. A rally was held in the Bethancourt Ballroom at the MSC, where O'Rourke urged students to vote blue on election day, Nov. 8. Beto returns to College Station. Beto returns to...
Aggies react to Abbott victory
With over 98% of the votes in and Greg Abbott ahead of Beto O’Rourke by 11 points, the incumbent will hold his Texas governor seat for another term. With 59.7% of Brazos County reportedly voting for Abbott and 38.5% voting for O’Rourke, Texas A&M students shared their feelings about the gubernatorial election results.
Ready for rings
Thousands of Aggies are ready to receive their gold and many plan on making the festivities last all night. Almost 2,200 students will receive their ring this Friday, Nov. 11, between 12:00-5:45 p.m. at Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center. Aggie Park will be open for students and visitors, with various vendors, live music and the Moore Family Creamery.
Brazos County midterm results announced
Editor’s note: Results are still unofficial, as of Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will be updated as more information becomes available. Unofficial Brazos County election results were released late Tuesday night following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm election. Local election results will determine how the city of College Station...
Just dance with Songfest 2022
Student organizations at Texas A&M are planning to take to the stage with passionate performances and raise money for local philanthropies in the process. Organized annually by Chi Omega for 44 years, Songfest is a stage performance competition and silent auction held in Rudder Auditorium, where organizations from around campus come together to perform, compete and raise money for philanthropies. Each year’s Songfest is unique and includes choreographed dances, music, costumes and even props. Although Songfest is a competition, the main goal is to help fundraise for a good cause, and in 2021, it raised over $227 thousand for philanthropies like Make-A-Wish and Still Creek Ranch. Although tickets are sold out, there is still the possibility of more becoming available and students can enter the silent auction through their website.
Mays Business School begins groundbreaking construction to new facility
Texas A&M held a ceremony on Oct. 28 celebrating the groundbreaking innovations to Mays Business School. Mays Business School plans to expand while bringing in additional space to provide students with expanded educational resources. The advanced facility will be about 82,000 square feet with several lounge and study areas and will offer the latest technology, learning studios, a cafe and an outside complex.
