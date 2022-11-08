Student organizations at Texas A&M are planning to take to the stage with passionate performances and raise money for local philanthropies in the process. Organized annually by Chi Omega for 44 years, Songfest is a stage performance competition and silent auction held in Rudder Auditorium, where organizations from around campus come together to perform, compete and raise money for philanthropies. Each year’s Songfest is unique and includes choreographed dances, music, costumes and even props. Although Songfest is a competition, the main goal is to help fundraise for a good cause, and in 2021, it raised over $227 thousand for philanthropies like Make-A-Wish and Still Creek Ranch. Although tickets are sold out, there is still the possibility of more becoming available and students can enter the silent auction through their website.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO