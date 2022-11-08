Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
wrestlinginc.com
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Refers To Another As “Mr. Irrelevant” Backstage
In a backstage interview, one WWE star called another “Mr. Irrelevant” before accepting a his challenge for a match, tonight!. In a backstage interview. Austin Theory first discussed his thoughts on Seth Rollins’ Open Challenge for the United States Championship before he was met by a formidable foe.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Denies Involvement In Recent Mystery
A WWE star has broken their silence among speculation that he is involved in a recent mysterious and ominous set of vignettes. One WWE main roster star has ruled themselves out as a suspect in a new NXT mystery. SmackDown star Tweeted in response to the latest SCRYPTS clue on...
wrestletalk.com
Hilarious Championship Botch During WWE Raw
On tonight’s WWE Raw (November 7) there was a hilarious championship botch amid a very notable moment in the history of a title belt. In a backstage segment which saw Nikki Cross set to toss her newly won 24/7 Championship in the rubbish bin, an error of sorts. While...
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair Not Happy About WWE Star Appearing On Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is not happy to see one name return to our screens on Raw. The Nature Boy was watching the November 7 edition of Raw when he described JBL’s presence as a ‘joke.’. Ric Flair referred to John Bradshaw Layfield’s history of controversy...
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE Name Expecting First Child
Samantha McAfee, wife of WWE commentator and wrestler Pat McAfee, has announced that the pair are expecting their first child. McAfee usually commentates on WWE’s SmackDown brand with veteran announcer Michael Cole, but took a leave of absence beginning September 7 to join ESPN’s College GameDay. Now Samantha...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Released From Jail On $1 Million Bail
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez, who was with WWE for a time in 2019-2020, has been released from jail on a $1 million bail. Velasquez had spent eight months in jail on attempted murder charges. Back in February, Velasquez had chased down in his truck, and attempted to shoot,...
wrestletalk.com
First WarGames Match For Survivor Series Announced On WWE Raw
With a violent feud continuing from Crown Jewel to WWE Raw, one champ has just declared that the battles will be settled at WarGames!. A segment on tonight’s WWE Raw revealed one of the planned WarGames matches with an on-going feud set to face the final war at the premium live event.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Is Deleting Twitter
It’s no secret that there are a lot of pros and cons to running a Twitter account. While many wrestlers use it as a way to interact with fans across the world, there are also a lot of people who take advantage of Twitter’s anonymity. With people hiding...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Scraps Championship?
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, a championship title is promptly tossed in the trash mere moments after being won. After making a big impact at the tail end of a segment announcing the women’s division’s match for Survivor Series WarGames, Nikki Cross made a thunderous in-ring return to the championship scene.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Released WWE Star’s Contract Status Amid Return Rumors
Matt Cardona has confirmed his current contract status, amid rumors that he will soon make a WWE return. A number of stars have returned to the company under the Triple H regime, with Mia Yim most recently making her comeback on Monday’s (November 7) edition of WWE Raw. Following...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Announced For Hollywood Debut
A top AEW star is set to make his debut on the silver screen in a highly anticipated movie releasing next year. Yesterday, the first official photo was released of Zac Efron portraying the role of Kevin Von Erich in the upcoming Von Erich family biopic ‘The Iron Claw’.
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Expresses Desire To Be Part Of NXT Europe
A released WWE star has expressed their desire to be part of NXT Europe. The developmental brands for WWE has experienced a great deal of changes over the past year. In August, the NXT UK brand went on hiatus after WWE announced the launch of NXT Europe coming up in 2023. Many NXT UK competitors were released from the company following the announcement.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Unhappy With Recent Booking Decision?
A WWE name has revealed their disappointment over a recent booking decision made during Raw on November 7. Dana Brooke has not been having it easy, of late. She has been on the receiving end of some undermining comments from Seth Rollins, and during the November 7 edition of Raw, Brooke lost her 24/7 championship.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Says They ‘Love’ The NWA Product
A former WWE star has stated they “love” the NWA product. EC3 has been making the rounds around the wrestling landscape since his release from WWE in 2020. From stints in IMPACT and ROH to his current run in NWA, the former WWE star has further made a name for himself everywhere he could.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Explains Similarities Between WWE & NASCAR
A top WWE star has explained similarities between WWE and NASCAR. WWE and NASCAR has partnered up many times over the years and the superstars have made their way to various events, serving as Grand Marshalls or honorary pace car drivers. On November 6, former WWE Champion Big E introduced...
