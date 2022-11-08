A guest writer's (Oct. 2) editorial “Consolidating Power in an ‘us vs. them’ World” was an interesting take on how power is accumulated in modern societies. There is much I agree with, particularly the historical references he made about the consolidation of power in Nazi Germany during the 1930s. As the guest opinion indicated, the Nazi government of Adolf Hitler centralized power and used the economic distress of the Great Depression to maintain its hold over the people mentioned in Milton Mayer’s book “They Thought They Were Free.” If one ever travels to modern Germany, I strongly recommend visiting the...

13 MINUTES AGO