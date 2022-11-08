Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Pawtucket Times
Stonehill takes on Quinnipiac in non-conference showdown
Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-0) at Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: The Stonehill Skyhawks host the Quinnipiac Bobcats in out-of-conference action. Stonehill did not compete in Division I last season. Quinnipiac finished 7-13 in MAAC play and 4-9 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats gave up 71.5 points per game...
Pawtucket Times
Siena 75, Holy Cross 68
SIENA (1-0) Kellier 3-6 1-1 8, Johnson 2-4 3-4 8, Billups 2-9 2-4 6, McCollum 8-12 2-4 20, Platek 5-7 1-4 13, Lane 5-9 3-4 13, Baer 2-4 0-0 5, Eley 1-2 0-0 2, Tekin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 12-21 75. HOLY CROSS (0-1) Gates 10-14 5-8 25, Kenney...
Pawtucket Times
Friars hold in for one-point win in season opener
PROVIDENCE – Season openers can be roller coasters and that proved to be the case for the new-look Providence Friars. It’s clear that PC has plenty to work on, but the good news is that a night that began with the unveiling of the newest addition to the Amica Mutual Pavilion rafter collection – a banner paying homage to the 2022 regular-season champions – was not cloaked in disappointment. For that, thanks should be given to Ed Croswell and Bryce Hopkins.
Pawtucket Times
Memorable season still resonates as Friars ring in new campaign
PROVIDENCE – The final salute to the 2021-22 Providence Friars will take place before Tuesday’s season opener against Rider University. At 6:15 p.m. – 15 minutes before the scheduled tip – a ceremony will take place featuring the raising of a banner to the roof of the Amica Mutual Pavilion. This will commemorate the program’s first Big East regular-season championship and deepest NCAA Tournament run since Bill Clinton was in the White House.
Pawtucket Times
Gov. Dan McKee elected to full term; Magaziner, Diossa take key races
PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
Pawtucket Times
Two newcomers win council seats
PAWTUCKET – During the early – and mid-afternoon hours, Mark Wildenhain sat outside the Potter-Burns Elementary School polling place greeting residents and thanking them for coming out to vote. Several hours later, at about 9:30 p.m., the District 2 City Council incumbent and Democrat was the recipient of...
Pawtucket Times
Grebien set to begin another term as mayor
PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien captured his seventh straight term as Pawtucket’s leader on Tuesday, once again running unopposed in the general election. The 54-year-old Vine Street resident racked up 10,763 votes, or 93.1 percent, though write-in candidates received 796, or 6.9 percent. “I truly enjoy the...
Pawtucket Times
Local officials say early voting turnout was high
Initial numbers on early voting turnout show area voters did make good use of the voting option by Monday's 4 p.m. in-person early voting poll closing time and also submitted a significant number of mail ballots before Tuesday's in-person election day voting. Polls across the state opened at 7 a.m....
