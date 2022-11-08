PROVIDENCE – Season openers can be roller coasters and that proved to be the case for the new-look Providence Friars. It’s clear that PC has plenty to work on, but the good news is that a night that began with the unveiling of the newest addition to the Amica Mutual Pavilion rafter collection – a banner paying homage to the 2022 regular-season champions – was not cloaked in disappointment. For that, thanks should be given to Ed Croswell and Bryce Hopkins.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO