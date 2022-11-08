ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Pawtucket Times

Stonehill takes on Quinnipiac in non-conference showdown

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-0) at Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: The Stonehill Skyhawks host the Quinnipiac Bobcats in out-of-conference action. Stonehill did not compete in Division I last season. Quinnipiac finished 7-13 in MAAC play and 4-9 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats gave up 71.5 points per game...
HAMDEN, CT
Pawtucket Times

Siena 75, Holy Cross 68

SIENA (1-0) Kellier 3-6 1-1 8, Johnson 2-4 3-4 8, Billups 2-9 2-4 6, McCollum 8-12 2-4 20, Platek 5-7 1-4 13, Lane 5-9 3-4 13, Baer 2-4 0-0 5, Eley 1-2 0-0 2, Tekin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 12-21 75. HOLY CROSS (0-1) Gates 10-14 5-8 25, Kenney...
LOUDONVILLE, NY
Pawtucket Times

Friars hold in for one-point win in season opener

PROVIDENCE – Season openers can be roller coasters and that proved to be the case for the new-look Providence Friars. It’s clear that PC has plenty to work on, but the good news is that a night that began with the unveiling of the newest addition to the Amica Mutual Pavilion rafter collection – a banner paying homage to the 2022 regular-season champions – was not cloaked in disappointment. For that, thanks should be given to Ed Croswell and Bryce Hopkins.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Memorable season still resonates as Friars ring in new campaign

PROVIDENCE – The final salute to the 2021-22 Providence Friars will take place before Tuesday’s season opener against Rider University. At 6:15 p.m. – 15 minutes before the scheduled tip – a ceremony will take place featuring the raising of a banner to the roof of the Amica Mutual Pavilion. This will commemorate the program’s first Big East regular-season championship and deepest NCAA Tournament run since Bill Clinton was in the White House.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Gov. Dan McKee elected to full term; Magaziner, Diossa take key races

PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Two newcomers win council seats

PAWTUCKET – During the early – and mid-afternoon hours, Mark Wildenhain sat outside the Potter-Burns Elementary School polling place greeting residents and thanking them for coming out to vote. Several hours later, at about 9:30 p.m., the District 2 City Council incumbent and Democrat was the recipient of...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Pawtucket Times

Grebien set to begin another term as mayor

PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien captured his seventh straight term as Pawtucket’s leader on Tuesday, once again running unopposed in the general election. The 54-year-old Vine Street resident racked up 10,763 votes, or 93.1 percent, though write-in candidates received 796, or 6.9 percent. “I truly enjoy the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Pawtucket Times

Local officials say early voting turnout was high

Initial numbers on early voting turnout show area voters did make good use of the voting option by Monday's 4 p.m. in-person early voting poll closing time and also submitted a significant number of mail ballots before Tuesday's in-person election day voting. Polls across the state opened at 7 a.m....
CUMBERLAND, RI

