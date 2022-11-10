When is the Carabao Cup draw this week?
The Carabao Cup is back with the third round of the competition taking place this week.
Progress to the fourth round would see teams potentially play just two days after the World Cup final, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday 18 December.
The fourth round of the Carabao Cup is then set to be played across 20 and 21 December, ahead of the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day.
While it presents a fixture headache for the top flight sides - ahead of seven all-Premier League ties this week - it may present an opportunity for some of lower division teams to embark on a rare cup run.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the fourth-round draw?
The draw for the fourth round will take place on Thursday 10 November, following Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa.
The fourth round ties will take place on the week beginning 19 December as football resumes following the World Cup final.
Which Carabao Cup games are on TV this week?
Wednesday 9 November, kick off 8pm GMT:
Manchester City vs Chelsea - Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League
Thursday 10 November, kick off 8pm GMT
Manchester United vs Aston Villa - Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League
What are the other fixtures? (Kick off times 7:45pm unless stated)
Tuesday 8 November
Leicester vs Newport
Bournemouth vs Everton
Burnley vs Crawley Town
Bristol City vs Lincoln City
Stevenage vs Charlton
MK Dons vs Morecambe
Brentford vs Gillingham
Wednesday 9 November
West Ham vs Blackburn
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal vs Brighton
Wolves vs Leeds
Liverpool vs Derby (8pm)
