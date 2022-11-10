The Carabao Cup returns this week as the Premier League teams competing in Europe this season enter at the third-round stage.

A packed schedule of fixtures sees seven all-Premier League ties, offering hope to those lower in the pyramid that they could go on a cup run.

The pick of the ties is Manchester City’s clash with Chelsea, while Manchester United host Aston Villa on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Newport County, Crawley Town, Stevenage and Gillingham are the fourth-tier sides hoping to advance to the fourth round.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Which Carabao Cup games are on TV this week?

Wednesday 9 November, kick off 8pm GMT:

Manchester City vs Chelsea - Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

Thursday 10 November, kick off 8pm GMT

Manchester United vs Aston Villa - Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

What are the other fixtures? (Kick off times 7:45pm unless stated)

Tuesday 8 November

Leicester vs Newport

Bournemouth vs Everton

Burnley vs Crawley Town

Bristol City vs Lincoln City

Stevenage vs Charlton

MK Dons vs Morecambe

Brentford vs Gillingham

Wednesday 9 November

West Ham vs Blackburn

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal vs Brighton

Wolves vs Leeds

Liverpool vs Derby (8pm)

When is the fourth-round draw?

The draw for the fourth round will take place on Thursday 10 November, following Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa.

The fourth round ties will take place on the week beginning 19 December as football resumes following the World Cup final.