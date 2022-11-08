ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

whtc.com

Police Investigate Holland Township Shooting

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning. At that time, deputies were notified by Central Dispatch that a 16 year old male was en route to Holland Community Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.
thecollegiatelive.com

Student crashes into Police cruiser, Rear tire explodes

Student crashes into police cruiser in Administration Lot. On Oct. 12 at approximately 1:02 p.m., Grand Rapids Community College Police were dispatched to the Devos Administration Parking Lot. Dispatch advised Officer’s Thomas Stasiak and Mario Jimenez were involved in an accident involving a patrol vehicle. Officer Stasiak advised the vehicle was disabled.
The Grand Rapids Press

Two critically injured in two-vehicle Allendale area crash

ALLENDALE, MI -- A man and woman, both in their 70s, were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash near Allendale. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said a 71-year-old man and 73-year-old woman, both riding in the same vehicle and both from Zeeland, were seriously injured in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 crash at Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue.
whtc.com

Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
Nationwide Report

5 People Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Grand Rapids (Tallmadge Charter Township, MI)

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash that injured five people. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive. According to the deputies, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was heading east on Lake Michigan Drive when it changed lanes to avoid hitting someone in front. While changing lanes, it struck an eastbound vehicle and lost control, and crossed into the opposite lane. It then crashed into a west GMC pickup truck.
whtc.com

Multiple Hospitalizations in Multi-Vehicle Pileup on M-45

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – Five persons were injured in a three-vehicle pileup between Allendale and Standale on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a eastbound sedan on Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) tried to make a sudden lane change near Sessions Drive, about a half mile before the Kent County line, around 3 PM. The move was necessitated by the driver apparently not noticing a vehicle ahead with a turn signal on, and in the process, the secaan struck a second eastbound vehicle.
