khn.org
Pfizer’s Covid Cash Powers a ‘Marketing Machine’ on the Hunt for New Supernovas
For drugmaker Pfizer, a fortune amassed in the covid pandemic is now paving the path to pharma nirvana: a weight loss pill worth billions. The company has reaped nearly $100 billion from selling covid-19 vaccines and treatments to U.S. taxpayers and foreign governments. With that windfall, it plans to get richer, sinking the cash into developing and marketing potential blockbusters for conditions like migraines, ulcerative colitis, prostate cancer, sickle cell disease, and obesity.
Health Experts Shut Down Misinformation About Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trial: 'They Weren't Skipping a Step'
Health experts are shutting down misinformation being spread about whether or not Pfizer and its partner BioNTech knew about their vaccine's impact on the transmission of COVID prior to the vaccine entering the market. On Oct. 10, Janine Small, president of international developed markets at Pfizer, testified before the European...
Posts mislead on Pfizer COVID vaccine’s impact on transmission
CLAIM: Pfizer admitted to the European Parliament that it had not tested the ability of its COVID-19 vaccine to prevent transmission of the virus before it entered the market, proving the company lied about this earlier in the pandemic. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Janine Small, president of international markets at...
mmm-online.com
Royalty Pharma to acquire royalty interest in Olpasiran for $250M
Royalty Pharma announced Wednesday morning that it has agreed to acquire royalty interest in Olpasiran for $250 million. Royalty Pharma will pay Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $250 million in cash upfront plus up to $160 million in additional payments contingent on hitting clinical, regulatory and sales milestones. “We are delighted to partner...
mmm-online.com
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Paxlovid may reduce the risk of long COVID, according to a study out of the Department of Veterans Affairs. The study found that veterans who were given Paxlovid saw a 25% lower risk of developing long COVID symptoms, including heart or liver disease. (Axios) Biogen is considering other options for...
mmm-online.com
Insilico Medicine inks research deal with Sanofi for up to $1.2B
Insilico Medicine announced Tuesday morning that it signed a research collaboration agreement with Sanofi for up to $1.2 billion. The clinical stage artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company unveiled the deal with the French drugmaker as part of an effort to advance drug development candidates for up to six new targets.
mmm-online.com
Providence Therapeutics taps Judyanna Yu as CFO
Providence Therapeutics named Judyanna Yu, CPA, CA as CFO Wednesday morning. Yu, who previously served as VP of corporate finance, operations and development at Cerecin, a biopharma company, is an industry veteran. She also served as CFO and COO of Re-Stem Biotech as well as CFO and VP of finance at several other companies throughout her career.
News-Medical.net
Researchers compare the risk of myocarditis between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis or myopericarditis is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine when compared to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine; however, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare, according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study showed males younger than 40 years old who received the Moderna vaccine were shown to have the highest rates of myocarditis, which according to the authors, may have implications for choosing specific vaccines for certain populations.
Business Insider
microcapdaily.com
Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) On Watch as Biotech to Present Results for its Phase 2b/3 Trial for blarcamesine for Alzheimer’s Disease
Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) is an exciting biotech small cap caps targeting the holy grail of medicine; Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is at a pivotal point and will present results from its phase 2b/3 trial for blarcamesine for Alzheimer’s disease at the CTAD conference in San Francisco on December 1st; a condition of significant unmet need and economic burden for which there are only limited approved pharmacological treatment options. More on the phase 2b/3 trial in the conclusion of this article.
cgtlive.com
BioMarin Prepares for PDUFA Delay for Val-Rox Hemophilia Gene Therapy
Recent communication with the FDA suggests that the agency's decision might be delayed past Q1 2023. In a status update for its biologics license application (BLA) for valoctocogene roxaparvovec (val-rox), BioMarin disclosed that the gene therapy's PDUFA target action date may be delayed if the FDA deems the submission of new data from a phase 3 analysis as a major amendment to the application.1.
mmm-online.com
CymaBay promotes chief scientific officer Charles McWherter, Ph.D. to president of R&D
CymaBay Therapeutics promoted chief scientific officer Charles McWherter, Ph.D. to president of research and development Monday. McWherter has been with CymaBay since 2007 and served as CSO since 2013. In his new role, McWherter will be responsible for a host of duties, including overseeing “clinical, regulatory affairs and quality assurance, and non-clinical and manufacturing functions” as well as the company’s discovery and development pipeline.
targetedonc.com
Overview of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in NSCLC
Antigen-presenting cells (APCs) activate T-cell receptors via the major histocompatibility complex, but T-cell activation is ultimately controlled by costimulatory and coinhibitory molecules on T cells.1 Molecules that costimulate T-cell activation include CD28, ICOS, and TNFRSF4.2 Coinhibitory molecules that reduce T-cell activation include CTLA-4, PD-1, T-cell receptor with Ig and ITIM domains protein, LAG-3, TIM-3, BTLA.3 These coinhibitory receptors act as immune checkpoints, downregulating T-cell activation.1.
mmm-online.com
endpts.com
Norbert Bischofberger ices a PhIII AML drug — for the second time in his career
Norbert Bischofberger went back to his old colleagues at Gilead to pluck an AML drug off its back shelves and put it into the late-stage pipeline at Kronos. And last spring he even worked out a shorter Phase III path at the FDA for the SYK inhibitor using a unique primary endpoint.
Pfizer study says updated COVID boosters rev up protection
Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 booster significantly revved up adults’ virus-fighting antibodies, the company said Friday, releasing early findings from a rigorous study of the new shots. Booster doses tweaked to target the most common omicron strain rolled out in early September, and the Food and Drug Administration said the...
cgtlive.com
FDA Places Gene-Editing Therapy on Hold for Hypercholesterolemia
No treatment-related adverse events have been reported and Verve expects a letter detailing the hold within 30 days. The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Verve Therapeutics’ heart-1 clinical trial of VERVE-101, a gene-editing therapy for the potential treatment of heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).1. “We founded Verve with...
neurologylive.com
Neurocrine Biosciences Submits Supplemental NDA for Valbenazine in the Treatment of Huntington Disease Chorea
In addition to presenting data from the phase 3 KINECT-HD study of valbenazine in the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington disease, Neurocrine’s chief medical officer noted that the company recently submitted an sNDA to the FDA for the therapy. In a recent announcement of a data presentation from...
targetedonc.com
Mirvetuximab Shows Potential as New Standard of Care for FRα-Expressing Ovarian Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Ursula A. Matulonis, MD, discussed the pooled analysis of 3 studies which examined single agent mirvetuximab in patients with FRα-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. A pooled analysis of findings from 3 trials demonstrated extended treatment benefit (ETB) with mirvetuximab soravtansine (mirvetuximab) monotherapy in patients...
targetedonc.com
NALIRIFOX Regimen Extends Survival in Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma
Ipsen plans to seek FDA approval for the NALIRIFOX regimen based on positive results from the phase 3 NAPOLI 3 clinical trial. Treatment with irinotecan liposome injection (Onivyde) plus 5 fluorouracil/leucovorin and oxaliplatin (NALIRIFOX) demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) vs nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC).1.
