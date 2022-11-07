Read full article on original website
AstraZeneca total revenue soars 19% in Q3
AstraZeneca’s total revenue increased 19% at constant exchange rates (CER), the company announced in its latest earnings report released Thursday morning. The British drugmaker’s product sales rose 16%, its collaboration revenue increased threefold and its core earnings per share soared 70% year-over-year. AstraZeneca benefited from strong oncology and biopharmaceutical sales, with Farxiga generating more than $1.1 billion in revenues.
Royalty Pharma to acquire royalty interest in Olpasiran for $250M
Royalty Pharma announced Wednesday morning that it has agreed to acquire royalty interest in Olpasiran for $250 million. Royalty Pharma will pay Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $250 million in cash upfront plus up to $160 million in additional payments contingent on hitting clinical, regulatory and sales milestones. “We are delighted to partner...
Biogen appoints ex-Sanofi chief Christopher Viehbacher as CEO
Biogen announced Thursday that former Sanofi CEO Christopher Viehbacher will serve as the company’s next CEO. The biotech said Viehbacher, who spent 20 years at GSK before a six-year stint at the helm of Sanofi, will replace outgoing CEO Michel Vounatsos. The company first announced in its Q1 earnings report that it would begin a search to replace Vounatsos as CEO.
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Wednesday, November 9, 2022
China has been experiencing violent protests against COVID restrictions while U.S. cases have been rising. The violence comes after China reported 2,230 new cases in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of Guangzhou, and at a time when an increasing number of reports say the government is considering steps to ease the zero-COVID policy. (MarketWatch)
