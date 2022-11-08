Effective: 2022-11-13 09:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-13 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Winds have diminished across the advisory area. Therefore, the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Although an advisory is no longer in effect, some local northerly winds, gusting 30 to 40 MPH, will likely continue through the afternoon.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO