2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 9

We’ve crossed the halfway point of the 2022 NFL regular season, and there are already a handful of teams that have their fans looking at mock drafts instead of hoping for a postseason berth.

The Houston Texans currently lead the race for next year’s No. 1 overall pick as the only one-win team remaining in the league, but four teams are close behind with only two victories each to their credit.

As we look ahead to the second half of the regular season, here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 9 results (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

