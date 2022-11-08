Read full article on original website
Penny Wingfield
Penny Starr Wingfield of Calera, Okla., passed from this life on November 4, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1951, in Chicago, Ill., to Martin and Laura (Adams) Korpi. Penny married her husband Dennis Wingfield on April 8, 1972, in Caddo, Okla. The two met in Louisiana and recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Johnnie Grady
Johnnie Leo Grady was born Thursday, June 29, 1939 in McKinney, Texas to Roger Patrick Grady and Audray Fay (Clinton) Grady. He passed from this life on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Durant, Okla., at the age of 83. “Boppa”, as he was called by his loving grandchildren, married his...
Linda Payne
Linda Mae Payne, of Calera, Okla., passed from this life on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the age of 79. She was born on Friday, June 18, 1943 in Ardmore, Okla., to Orville Franklin and Glenda Irene (Harris) Elmore. She was a very charismatic devoted woman who showed her love...
Sharon Cypert
Sharon Sylvia Cypert, 85, of Coleman, Okla., passed away, peacefully with her family near, at Southern Pointe Nursing, Colbert, Okla., on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Sharon was born on September 1, 1936 in Portland, Oregon to Lee Norris and Esther (Schaller) Norris. She was a high school graduate and proudly...
Tina Taylor
Tina Evelyn Taylor passed peacefully from this life on November 3, 2022. She was born on July 29, 1964, to John and Barbara (Presley) Pair. Tina married Steven “Mr. Man” Taylor on May 24, 1996. Tina lived an accomplished life having been licensed in cosmetology and photography. She...
New Cinnabon bakery opening this winter at Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant
DURANT – Something sweet is coming to Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant this winter! Cinnabon is baking up a new location, opening in The Link Casino Food Court across from The District. Famous for their signature cinnamon rolls made with Makara ® cinnamon and cream cheese frosting,...
Help Wanted: Cook [Bill Haddock Center, Durant]
Apply online at www.bigfive.org. Resumes not accepted without completed application.
