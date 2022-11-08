Penny Starr Wingfield of Calera, Okla., passed from this life on November 4, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1951, in Chicago, Ill., to Martin and Laura (Adams) Korpi. Penny married her husband Dennis Wingfield on April 8, 1972, in Caddo, Okla. The two met in Louisiana and recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

CALERA, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO