FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self-taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson’s talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson’s photos will...
Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day
SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
Suspect connected by DNA to Spokane cold case murder from 1982 was named in investigation 40 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash - 40 years after a Spokane man was found murdered in his home, Spokane Police have linked DNA to a suspect now living in Los Angeles. Court documents show the suspect's name came up in the initial investigation.
Nowels ahead of Nelson in the race for Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s Election Night! For the first time in 16 years, there will be a new sheriff in Spokane County. Two candidates are vying for your vote to replace Ozzie Knezovich. Current undersheriff John Nowels is going up against retired detective Wade Nelson, vying for your vote to tackle issues that matter most to you to keep you...
Here’s who’s leading the races for Spokane County Commissioner
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s Election Night! For the first time in the general election, Spokane County voters will only be voting for one county commissioner in their district, much like the primary election. Spokane County residents will not see all candidates on their ballots. The Spokane County Commission is expanding from three commissioners to five this year. The county has...
Yakima Herald Republic
Spokane-based startup SquareKeg to appear on ABC's 'Shark Tank'
Spokane Valley-based SquareKeg will be on the national stage this week as a participant on ABC's popular reality show "Shark Tank." SquareKeg founder Tim Loucks will be pitching the startup's minikegs to a group of celebrity tycoons on Friday at 8 p.m. in hopes of securing an investment deal. The...
Man who bailed out Patriot Front members arrested for graffiti at Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested in connection to Patriot Front graffiti on the Gonzaga University campus previously paid the bail for seven members arrested in Coeur d’Alene earlier this year. The graffiti at Gonzaga was found on The Wall northwest of Crosby, according to a letter from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democrats win seats on Spokane County Commission for first time since 2006
(The Center Square) – Democrats will have a place at the Spokane County Commission table for the first time since 2006, although Republicans still have a good chance of retaining control. On Tuesday night, two Republican incumbents won re-election to the newly expanded county board. Democrats took two seats,...
inlander.com
A global manhunt, plus: the county whiffs on federal funding; and WSU students are left in the cold
A three-year search for a Spokane man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a freezer ended at a volleyball tournament in Europe last month, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. Wahid Kashify is expected to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2019 killing of his wife, Arezu. By the time authorities found Arezu's body at the couple's north Spokane apartment, Kashify had left the country for Afghanistan, where he has family. Detective Marc Melville, with the sheriff's office, says a video recovered from the alleged killer's phone showed a clear confession. Over the next three years, the sheriff's office worked with the FBI, Department of Justice, Interpol and the Department of Defense to find Kashify as he traveled between Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Europe. Melville says efforts to communicate with Kashify's family in Afghanistan were complicated by the collapse of the country's government in 2021. Last month, authorities were finally able to locate and arrest Kashify at a volleyball tournament in Europe. (The suspect is passionate about the sport, Melville says.) Kashify is now awaiting extradition in an undisclosed European country. (NATE SANFORD)
thecentersquare.com
Spokane councilors assail 'unsustainable' dam removal plan
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said it is mind-boggling that government leaders are still considering removal of four lower Snake River dams when the country is grappling with an energy crisis and looming recession. “We need to legitimately ask why we would even consider something...
KREM
Spokane snow update: Monday, Nov. 7 at 5 am
Snow is falling in Spokane and the Inland Northwest on Monday morning. It is expected to continue through the morning commute.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spokane. The accident happened near Chewelah. The route is covered with dense snow and ice, which suggests that the accident was weather-related. One person is pronounced dead at the scene. According to Washington state patrol, two people have been taken to...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane residents inundated with political Robotexts and calls
With just one day left until the midterm election, you've likely already been inundated with campaign ads on tv, radio, social media and even directly to your phone through text messages and calls. It happens every year, but this avenue of campaigning seems to be getting even more popular for...
rtands.com
Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete
BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
I-90 cleared after two semis jack-knifed
SPOKANE, Wash. — I-90 is clear after two jack-knifed semi-trailers blocked lanes near Fancher Road on Monday night. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE. HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP...
KHQ Right Now
School closures and delays for Tuesday, Nov. 8
SPOKANE, Wash. - With compact snow and ice of the roadways, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Tuesday. Central Valley SD | Snow Bus Routes for Some Routes. West Valley SD | 2 Hours Late | No AM Preschool, No AM Classes Dishman.
KHQ Right Now
Multiple crashes close Bigelow Gulch in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple crashes have closed Bigelow Gulch Road in both directions. Right now, first responders are on scene. KHQ has a crew on the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation is saying to expect delays and use other routes. This is a breaking news story and will...
Over 150 local vendors, Etsy artisans coming to Mead Bandwagon Annual Craft Fair
MEAD, Spokane — More than 175 local vendors and Etsy artisans will attend the Mead Bandwagon Annual Craft Fair this weekend. Mead has been doing the winter craft fair for more than 20 years, but this is the first year that the fair will bring in Etsy artists. It is promising a big variety of quality handmade products.
Spokane Police arrest suspect in 1982 cold case murder
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a 40-year-old cold case murder on the South Hill has been arrested in California. Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was recently arrested by Spokane Police officers along with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department. Pruitt is accused of murdering Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford at his South Hill home. Rutherford was found dead by...
