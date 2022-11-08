Read full article on original website
Related
Tagovailoa stays hot, throws for 3 TDs, Dolphins rout Browns
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa maintained his scorching form since his return from a concussion, throwing three touchdown passes as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday for their fourth straight win. In a game that was a blowout by the fourth...
Huskies Move Up 9 Slots in AP Poll; Kickoff Time Set for Colorado
UW gets rewarded for winning at Oregon, which still holds a higher ranking.
Tennessee Titans ride menacing pass rush to thwart Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
The Tennessee Titans showed off a dominant pass rush and benefitted from the return of QB Ryan Tannehill in a win over the Denver Broncos Sunday.
‘What a spectacle’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers
Players, coaches, staff -- and media -- want to come back for another Seahawks game in Munich after a glorious NFL debut here.
Tennessee Titans score vs. Denver Broncos: Live NFL game updates from Nashville
The Tennessee Titans will try to avoid back-to-back losses and score a win against an AFC foe when they host the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) face off against the Broncos (3-5) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). After winning five straight, the Titans dropped an overtime heartbreaker against the Broncos' division-rival Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, setting up a potential bounce back game for the Titans. ...
Comments / 0