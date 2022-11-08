Read full article on original website
NAU women’s basketball blown out by Wildcats 113-56
NAU women’s basketball blown out by Wildcats 113-56 .@ArizonaWBB dismantled @NAU_Wbb behind Shaina Pellington and Esmery Martinez’s 20 points apiece, as Arizona secured its first win of the session.
NAU drops first round match at UCLA 4-1
NAU soccer dropped its first-round matchup in the NCAA women’s soccer tournament against No. 1 seed UCLA 4-1 on Friday night. It was a game that you had to be there to believe, as UCLA’s YouTube broadcast failed for all but 19 minutes before being shut down due to ESPN’s exclusive streaming rights deal for the tournament. NAU’s spectacular conference championship campaign came to a close against an extremely tough Bruins team that now has a combined record of 34-1-5 over their past two seasons. NAU finished its year 10-5-4 with a 7-1 conference record.
NAU comeback falls short, Sun Devils come out victorious 84-68
NAU comeback falls short, Sun Devils come out victorious 84-68 .@NAU_Basketball was unable to complete a monster comeback as @SunDevilHoops held on for an 84-68 win in Tempe. Jalen Cone (@J15Cone) leads the Lumberjacks again with 17 points and six rebounds.
