Democrats win key Pittsburgh area races

Democrat John Fetterman declared victory over Republican Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania senatorial race. Their race was subject to national attention as it was a key race for control of the Senate. “It’s official, I will be the next senator of Pennsylvania,” Fetterman tweeted. “We bet on the people of...
Democrats believe they will take control of the Pennsylvania House for the first time in more than a decade

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s midterm election show that Democrats are expected to flip a number of Republican-controlled seats in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and State College. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News,...
John Fetterman is projected PA Senate winner: 3 things you need to know

PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- Who is Pennsylvania's prospective next senator, John Fetterman?CBS News projects the Democratic lieutenant governor has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a surgeon and former TV host.The Oz-Fetterman race was one of the most closely watched Senate contests, deemed a toss-up that could tip the balance of power in either party's favor. It was also one of the most expensive Senate races.Here are three quick things to know about Fetterman, including a few policy positions he has mentioned.He was the mayor of Braddock, PAFrom 2006 to 2019, Fetterman was mayor of Braddock, a borough outside Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. He...
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
Fetterman, Oz Senate race projected to be a fight to the finish line

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Newtown Athletic Club is the spot where the Oz campaign will wait to hear the results tomorrow.For him and Lt. Governor Fetterman, it is going to be a fight to the finish.An InsiderAdvantage/FOX poll conducted on Nov. 3 has Dr. Oz leading Lt. Governor Fetterman 48% to 46% with 4% undecided.The margin of error is 3.58%.This poll comes after a weekend when President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama were in Pennsylvania to campaign for Fetterman.And Republican Dr. Oz had former President Donald Trump campaign for him.Both candidates held rallies in the Pittsburgh area –...
Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals

What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report

PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years

Since the decline of steel and coal, Pittsburgh has experienced waves of depopulation still visible through thousands of abandoned and vacant properties, buried in tax debt with no one to pay it off. Many so-called Rust Belt cities facing similar problems created land banks, organizations with the power to clear debt and taxes from abandoned […] The post Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
