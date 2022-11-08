Read full article on original website
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Democrats win key Pittsburgh area races
Democrat John Fetterman declared victory over Republican Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania senatorial race. Their race was subject to national attention as it was a key race for control of the Senate. “It’s official, I will be the next senator of Pennsylvania,” Fetterman tweeted. “We bet on the people of...
Democrats believe they will take control of the Pennsylvania House for the first time in more than a decade
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s midterm election show that Democrats are expected to flip a number of Republican-controlled seats in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and State College. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News,...
John Fetterman is projected PA Senate winner: 3 things you need to know
PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- Who is Pennsylvania's prospective next senator, John Fetterman?CBS News projects the Democratic lieutenant governor has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a surgeon and former TV host.The Oz-Fetterman race was one of the most closely watched Senate contests, deemed a toss-up that could tip the balance of power in either party's favor. It was also one of the most expensive Senate races.Here are three quick things to know about Fetterman, including a few policy positions he has mentioned.He was the mayor of Braddock, PAFrom 2006 to 2019, Fetterman was mayor of Braddock, a borough outside Pittsburgh in Allegheny County. He...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
Tony DeLuca wins Legislative Seat one month after death
Tony DeLuca won a re-election for Pennsylvania State Representative in the state’s 32nd Legislative District after his death last month. Lymphoma complications took the life of DeLuca on October 9th this year, he was 85 years old.
Westmoreland's support of GOP candidates not enough for Pa. victories
Although many agree Westmoreland County is a key to victory for state Republican candidates, the margins of victory here this week weren’t enough to translate into statewide wins for GOP gubernatorial and senate hopefuls. “It’s our job to run up the score, and it didn’t happen enough last night,”...
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
One street, two visions of Pennsylvania’s future: How politics divides these Pittsburgh neighbors
There are few places in Pennsylvania where the divide between Democrats and Republicans this election is more evident than on Tropical Avenue in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The street is lined with brick houses and well-manicured lawns. In six lawns on one side of the street are signs for...
Fetterman, Oz Senate race projected to be a fight to the finish line
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Newtown Athletic Club is the spot where the Oz campaign will wait to hear the results tomorrow.For him and Lt. Governor Fetterman, it is going to be a fight to the finish.An InsiderAdvantage/FOX poll conducted on Nov. 3 has Dr. Oz leading Lt. Governor Fetterman 48% to 46% with 4% undecided.The margin of error is 3.58%.This poll comes after a weekend when President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama were in Pennsylvania to campaign for Fetterman.And Republican Dr. Oz had former President Donald Trump campaign for him.Both candidates held rallies in the Pittsburgh area –...
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
Brian Callaci: Reining in UPMC’s monopsony power key to addressing workforce crisis in Pittsburgh hospitals
What do self-proclaimed freelance writer Stephen King and UPMC registered nurse Jodi Faltin have in common? They’re both fighting back against corporate monopsony power that eliminates competition in the labor market and allows employers to dictate terms to workers. Whether you’re selling horror stories or expertise in providing patient...
11 News looks into issues with Powerball tickets, drawing
PITTSBURGH — Multiple people contacted Channel 11 to find out why they were having difficulties or couldn’t buy a Powerball ticket online hours before the drawing was supposed to take place. Channel 11 worked to get answers from the Pennsylvania Lottery after one man said he tried for...
Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report
PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
Fetterman, Braddock and a tale of two businesses: How the former mayor impacted the Pittsburgh borough
Two business leaders in Braddock, Pennsylvania, weighed in on Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's effectiveness during his tenure as the Pittsburgh suburb's mayor.
Winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $353K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Tuesday’s drawing, 4-5-22-30-37. It is worth approximately $353,140.50. The K & D at 105 Seminary Avenue in Oakdale will get a $500 bonus for...
F.N.B.’s newest Pittsburgh branch will be in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — F.N.B. is relocating its Library branch at 2550 Brownsville Road to a newly built facility at 2409 South Park Road, Bethel Park. The move will take place during the first half of 2023, Jennifer Reel, chief communications officer, confirmed on Tuesday. “We continually evaluate our...
Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years
Since the decline of steel and coal, Pittsburgh has experienced waves of depopulation still visible through thousands of abandoned and vacant properties, buried in tax debt with no one to pay it off. Many so-called Rust Belt cities facing similar problems created land banks, organizations with the power to clear debt and taxes from abandoned […] The post Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Voters report problems at some polls, but Westmoreland County says human error most likely cause
Voters in several precincts in the Alle-Kiski Valley reported problems with voting machines Tuesday, but Westmoreland County election officials said the machines worked properly. At issue were votes cast in three precincts in New Kensington and at least one in Lower Burrell. In each of the cases, voters reported that,...
