Washington State

KING 5

Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Could Oregon Get a Republican Governor? Razor-Close Race

Could it be Oregon will have a Republican governor? Candidates left to right, Kotek, Johnson and Drazan. A progressive Democrat, a Republican, and an independent are slugging it out for the Oregon Governor's position. Tina Kotek, the Democrat, is a former Speaker of the House in the Oregon legislature, a Republican Christine Drazan, who was the Minority Speaker of the House from 2019 to 2021, and an unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, who previously served over 20 years in the Oregon House and Senate.
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Why Bother Voting?

It's a question asked every year, twice a year, by those who feel voting is one right that doesn't serve them well. Depending on where you live in Washington State, you might think your voice doesn't matter, that your representative can't get anything done because the numbers are against them.
MyNorthwest.com

Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics

As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Residents Say No to Raising Taxes in Advisory Vote

In advisory measures that serve as a kind of opinion poll on actions of the Washington Legislature, voters were asked how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums. On Advisory Vote 39, 59% of the state's voters in Tuesday's count wanted a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in taxes on aircraft fuel...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Morrow County Voters Approve Measure to Join Idaho

There was not a lot of reporting about it, but now another county has joined the Greater Idaho Movement. Actually, two more counties have, on Tuesday, approved moving the border with Idaho to include them in the Gem State. The Greater Idaho Movement began some time ago, fell off, then was renewed over the last year or two.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
Terry Mansfield

Washington State's Safest Cities

Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

