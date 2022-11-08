Read full article on original website
Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races
SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
Washington state general election complete results
FILE - Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Derry, N.H., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Could Oregon Get a Republican Governor? Razor-Close Race
Could it be Oregon will have a Republican governor? Candidates left to right, Kotek, Johnson and Drazan. A progressive Democrat, a Republican, and an independent are slugging it out for the Oregon Governor's position. Tina Kotek, the Democrat, is a former Speaker of the House in the Oregon legislature, a Republican Christine Drazan, who was the Minority Speaker of the House from 2019 to 2021, and an unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, who previously served over 20 years in the Oregon House and Senate.
Key races to watch in Washington state as early election results released
WASHINGTON — Election Day has wrapped up in Washington state, but it will still be weeks before results are certified due to mail-in voting in our state. However, early results released from the Secretary of State's Office show how some of the key races in Washington are starting to shape up.
These 3 candidates have clear leads in the contested WA 15th and 16th legislative races
The 15th and 16th Legislative district have new maps and will be getting new leaders.
Why Bother Voting?
It's a question asked every year, twice a year, by those who feel voting is one right that doesn't serve them well. Depending on where you live in Washington State, you might think your voice doesn't matter, that your representative can't get anything done because the numbers are against them.
Election Day 2022: Key races to watch across Washington state
SEATTLE — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington, and voters are deciding who will serve the state in the Senate for the next six years. Here are some of the key races that voters will be deciding on Election Day. KIRO 7...
Midterms 2022: Latest national election results
National election results will begin updating the evening of Tuesday, November 8. Follow local Washington state election results here.
Why does WA reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they...
Hobbs leading with Secretary of State election still too close to call
Steve Hobbs and Julie Anderson are neck in neck in the race for Secretary of State election. Hobbs has 891,350 votes, or 50.1%. Anderson has 830,530 or 46.7%. Nearly 1.8 million ballots were cast. It might be days before a winner is determined. “I knew this would be a close...
Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics
As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
Washington Residents Say No to Raising Taxes in Advisory Vote
In advisory measures that serve as a kind of opinion poll on actions of the Washington Legislature, voters were asked how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums. On Advisory Vote 39, 59% of the state's voters in Tuesday's count wanted a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in taxes on aircraft fuel...
'Letting people overdose in the streets': Hard drugs debate heats up Washington Senate race
(The Center Square) — Washington state Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, and state Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, can’t agree on what it means to be tough on crime. The two are candidates for the state’s 42nd district Senate seat, which Sefzik now holds. Shewmake represents the district, in position 2, in the state House.
Midterms live updates for Washington state
Welcome to KNKX’s Election 2022 live blog. 👇 Below you'll find local election updates and highlights from NPR's election coverage. 🗳 View live election results for key contests in Washington.
The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State
The Most Common Misspelled Towns In Washington State. There's no denying that Washington State is home to some beautiful towns and cities. From Seattle to Spokane, there's a lot to love about Evergreen State. Some People Spell Walla Walla Wrong, Here Are Another 5 Misspelled Towns In WA. However, there's...
Morrow County Voters Approve Measure to Join Idaho
There was not a lot of reporting about it, but now another county has joined the Greater Idaho Movement. Actually, two more counties have, on Tuesday, approved moving the border with Idaho to include them in the Gem State. The Greater Idaho Movement began some time ago, fell off, then was renewed over the last year or two.
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Washington State voted to end time changes in 2019. Why are we still doing this?
I would rather we stay on standard time myself. People complain about the "depressive" nature of sun setting too early, but I'm not particularly bothered by that. What I hate is waking up and getting dressed and leaving the house when it's still completely dark out.
Washington State's Safest Cities
Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Can You Hide Winning the $2 Billion Powerball in Washington?
The numbers have been released, and you are the lucky person to win the almost $2 billion Powerball Jackpot. Can you keep it secret from your money hungry friends and family in Washington State?. States That Completely Hide Lotto Winners Identity. There are only 7 states that protect lotto winners'...
