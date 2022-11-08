ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA

'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega Had 'Unspoken Agreement' With Christina Ricci Never to Talk About Role (Exclusive)

Jenna Ortega slips into the iconic shoes of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's anticipated series, Wednesday, which also returns original star Christina Ricci -- who played the heroine in the '90s films -- to the franchise in a new role. Presented with the unique opportunity to seek wisdom from Ricci, Ortega admitted that once they stepped onto set, their focus was on the present and not the past.
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 Trailer: Georgina Sparks Returns, But It's an All-Out War Between Monet and Julien

Hello, Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl is back at it again and this time, a familiar face has resurfaced. HBO Max released the official season 2 trailer on Thursday, revealing in the closing seconds the return of OG villain Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who makes her unannounced arrival known to Kate (Tavi Gevinson) after sneakily breaking into her (unsecure) apartment.
Watch Katy Perry Crash Lionel Richie's CMA Awards Interview (Exclusive)

Lionel Richie couldn't get through his interview with ET without an interruption from Katy Perry! ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the singer at Wednesday's 2022 CMA Awards, and while he was talking about Perry and Luke Bryan, his fellow American Idol judges, the former performer inserted herself into the conversation.
Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Update on Married Life With Wells Adams (Exclusive)

Enjoying the honeymoon phase! Sarah Hyland is opening up about married life after she exchanged vows with her husband, Wells Adams, back in August. Sitting down with ET's Denny Directo, the Play-Doh Squished host opened up about her star-studded wedding ceremony, and how life after getting hitched has been "amazing."
'Grey's Anatomy' Counts Down Ellen Pompeo's Season 19 Exit in Winter Premiere Promo: 'Let Us Toast You'

Meredith Grey is saying goodbye -- for now. Grey's Anatomy will be off for a three-month break, returning Thursday, Feb. 23 to kickstart the second half of season 19, and when it does, the doctors at Grey Sloan will be seeing off Meredith (and Ellen Pompeo) as she relocates to Boston for her new job at the Catherine Fox Foundation and to enroll her daughter, Zola, at an academy for gifted children.
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Opens Up About Zanab's Altar Speech: 'I Really Just Felt Duped' (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert: If you haven't see the wedding finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. In one of the most shocking altar moments from the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Zanab Jaffrey turned down her fiancé, Cole Barnett. But Zanab didn't just reject him, she called him out after their whirlwind romance was filled with red flags.
Olivia Culpo Recalls Nick Jonas Romance: 'My Whole Identity Was in Him'

Olivia Culpo is opening up about a "very formative experience" for her: dating Nick Jonas. On the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old former Miss Universe is pressed about dating Nick from 2013 to 2015. "I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money...
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Baby Update, Shares Ultrasound Photos

Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling that third trimester struggle! On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star shared an update on her pregnancy with her followers. "I’m in my third trimester, I’m feeling very fatigued more than I have the whole pregnancy, like, I can just get back in bed and sleep," the 35-year-old said on her Instagram Story.
Jason Momoa on Wild Pig He Adopted in Hawaii and Having Fun on 'Slumberland' Set (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new film Slumberland without his new pet pig in hand -- although not because he didn't want to. Momoa walked the carpet outside the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, decked out in dark purple pajamas, and stopped to talk with ET's Matt Cohen about his new film, and his precious new porcine pal.
Lindsay Lohan Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas

Date night! Lindsay Lohan stepped out with her husband, Badar Shammas, on Wednesday in New York City. The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the screening for Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. The 36-year-old actress dazzled in a festive dress with floral print as she...
