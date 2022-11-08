Read full article on original website
Related
Showbiz411
Review: Underwhelming “Wakanda Forever” Is a Movie Without a Star, A Holding Place Til the Next Movie
Let’s face it, “Black Panther” was a cultural phenomenon. It made over $700 million in the US, and Chadwick Boseman was nominated for an Oscar. It was a significant film. If Boseman had lived, who knows what a sequel would have been like? He really projected heroism...
What Is The Best Use Of A Song In Any Movie Trailer Ever?
Brought to you by my obsession with every John Wick trailer.
From war to serial killers, scandal, and horror, Netflix feels kinda dark right now
Peruse the latest list of Netflix releases either coming soon or now streaming on the platform, and at least one pattern starts to emerge depending on how far back you go. See if you can spot it below. In Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde, for example, Ana de Armas portrays...
Showbiz411
Thanks to Amazon, Antisemitic Film Promoted by Kyrie Irving is Top of Home Viewing Chart Sandwiched Between Top Gun and Bullet Train, Book is Best Seller
Despite calls by Jewish groups and petitions from celebrities, Amazon.com and Jeff Bezos refuse to remove an antisemitic documentary and book from their platform. The movie, called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” is available for purchase or rent on Amazon Prime. The book, which was its source material, is available as well. In fact, thanks to Amazon it’s number 36 on their bestseller list. A movie and a book no one ever heard of have been turned into bestsellers. They are full of hate and lies. And each of them are labelled Best Sellers.
Showbiz411
Steven Spielberg’s Oscar Bound “The Fabelmans” Opens Today in Limited Release, More Important Than Ever
Today, Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” an autobiographical film from him written with Tony Kushner, is released in limited run. In two weeks it will go wide. It could not be more pertinent or important right now. With all the talk on antisemitism sweeping the country– something we...
Showbiz411
Bruce Springsteen Hits Number 1 on iTunes, Amazon with Sensational R&B Covers Album
Bruce Springsteen opens a new week of record releases at number 1!. Bruce’s “Only the Strong Survive,” a joyous collection of R&B covers, has made the top of the iTunes and Amazon charts this morning. It’s so much fun, and so heartfelt, you’ll be playing it over and over.
Showbiz411
Elon Musk Turns Down Former T Mobile CEO’s Offer to Run Twitter with Terse One Word Answer
We’ve all had the sting of being rejected for jobs we wanted. John Legere, founder and former CEO of T Mobile, feels the pain this morning. He offered to run Twitter for Elon Musk. Musk responded with one word: No. Obviously, Musk prefers Blue to Magenta. Roger Friedman began...
Showbiz411
Box Office: “Wakanda Forever” Huge $84 Mil Opening Night Should Ease the Pain of Disney’s Coming Layoffs, Cutbacks, and Hiring Freeze
The “Black Panther” sequel, “Wakanda Forever,” was as big as a hit as everyone predicted last night. It made $54 mil. On top of Thursday previews of $28 million, the total opening night reads as $84 freaking million!. “Wakanda Forever” also got an A Cinemascore from...
Showbiz411
Box Office: “Wakanda Forever” Takes Whopping Weekend with $180 Mil, 13th Biggest Opener, Disney Looks for Stock Revival Tomorrow
Disney’s stock went off a cliff last week on news of layoffs and cutbacks. The Mouse House is hoping for a major boost on Monday after news of box office for “Wakanda Forever.” Will they get it?. “Wakanda” had a great weekend by any measure. They scored...
Showbiz411
Visually Stunning “BARDO” Comes from Five Time Oscar Winner Alejandro Gonzales Innaritu First Film Since “The Revenant”
“BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths,” had its LA premiere recently at AFI. Five time academy award winner auteur Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, who directed and co-wrote the film, explained the origins of his ambitious artful, semi-autobiographical labor of love. “This film comes from a very deep introspection...
Comments / 0