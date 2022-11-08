Despite calls by Jewish groups and petitions from celebrities, Amazon.com and Jeff Bezos refuse to remove an antisemitic documentary and book from their platform. The movie, called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” is available for purchase or rent on Amazon Prime. The book, which was its source material, is available as well. In fact, thanks to Amazon it’s number 36 on their bestseller list. A movie and a book no one ever heard of have been turned into bestsellers. They are full of hate and lies. And each of them are labelled Best Sellers.

