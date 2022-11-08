Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Why Bother Voting?
It's a question asked every year, twice a year, by those who feel voting is one right that doesn't serve them well. Depending on where you live in Washington State, you might think your voice doesn't matter, that your representative can't get anything done because the numbers are against them.
610KONA
Morrow County Voters Approve Measure to Join Idaho
There was not a lot of reporting about it, but now another county has joined the Greater Idaho Movement. Actually, two more counties have, on Tuesday, approved moving the border with Idaho to include them in the Gem State. The Greater Idaho Movement began some time ago, fell off, then was renewed over the last year or two.
610KONA
The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State
The Most Common Misspelled Towns In Washington State. There's no denying that Washington State is home to some beautiful towns and cities. From Seattle to Spokane, there's a lot to love about Evergreen State. Some People Spell Walla Walla Wrong, Here Are Another 5 Misspelled Towns In WA. However, there's...
610KONA
Energy Summit In Kennewick Talks New Energy Tech
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Association of Washington Business invited major movers and shakers in the energy world, hailing from all over the state and the country to the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick Saturday to talk about fueling the future. The organization hosted an Energy Summit with the goal of finding ways to meet Washington State's energy needs in the years to come. The AWB says energy is becoming a major issue for policy makers as Washington attempts to meet clean energy goals, double the manufacturing sector, and prepare for a growing population.
610KONA
Are These the Best 30 Reasons to Live in Washington State?
I have lived in Washington State my entire life, and I am now realizing how lucky I am. There are so many great things about living in our state, that I can't name them all here. 30 Reasons Living in Washington State is Amazing. There are lots of great reasons...
610KONA
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
610KONA
Are These the Top Thanksgiving Sides for WA, OR, and ID?
Thanksgiving is coming up on November 24th. What is your favorite dish at the dinner table? I love the Thanksgiving holiday dinner, however NEVER will like turkey. I'm all for the carbs! Potatoes, stuffing, corn, and gravy! And, I'm good with some family conversation, as well. According to the career...
610KONA
Is WA AG Insurance Investigation Retaliation for Credit Scoring Defeat?
The timing of this so-called investigation is curious. WA State Attorney General investigates two insurance companies. Tuesday, November 8th, WA State AG Bob Ferguson announced a Thurston County judge is going to allow him to continue his "investigation" into PEMCO and Progressive Insurance Companies. According to the AG:. ".. a...
610KONA
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
610KONA
Razor Clams Digs Postponed by WDFW
The recreational razor clam season on coastal beaches is postponed effective immediately until further notice by shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Test results released on Nov. 6 for razor clams show levels of domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae,...
610KONA
Heavy Snow Prompts Seasonal Closure of North Cascades Highway
Last weekend’s heavy snowfall has prompted the annual closure of State Route 20 over the North Cascades Highway. The 147-mile stretch that includes two of the state’s highest mountain passes (Washington Pass @ 5,477’ & Rainy Pass @ 4,875’) received roughly 30 inches of snow in a 72-hour period between Saturday and Monday.
610KONA
WA, OR Bid for Big Federal Hydrogen Energy Grants
According to information released by the Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC), WA and OR have submitted 'applications' in hopes of getting Federal grants to build a northwest 'hydrogen hub.'. $8 billion to be allocated by the Federal government. The DOC released information Monday about the proposed project:. "The PNWH2...
610KONA
No Snow Now, What About the Next 10 Days in Tri-Cities?
With a late change, it looks like NO SNOW for now in the forecast for the Tri-Cities on Monday night or Tuesday morning. We dodged the first snowfall for now, but what is in the forecast for the next week?. No Snow, but the Week Starts Windy and Cold. The...
610KONA
Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Lighted Boat Parade in Tri-Cities
A long-standing Tri-Cities tradition returns this winter to spread Christmas cheer as the Lighted Boat Parade returns for 2022. It's not Christmas in Tri-Cities without boats decked out in beautiful lights flashing brightly as they float down the Columbia River. When is the Lighted Boat Parade?. The 2022 Lighted Boat...
Comments / 0