Holiday Words Card with Pops of Glitter

This sweet and simple card from Laurie Wilson would be pretty easy to mass produce this year and I feel would work for anyone no matter what Holidays they celebrate. Using new dies from Tim Holtz from Sizzix she die cut the words stacked in a row, added ink blended on the panel underneath, adding the die cut icons to each word, covering them with Stickles Glitter Glue in different colors. A few dies of trees and a cloud finish off the design.
Autumn Layout using Nuvo Drops 2 Ways

Nuvo Drops are a thick liquid that comes in a squeeze style bottle that are usually used to add decorative drops of color and shine to paper crafting projects but Sara wanted to use them in a different way. For her beautiful Autumn layout she scraped the Nuvo Drops across the background as well as across some white cardstock and then die cut leaves from it for some pretty shimmery fall leaves.
Fall Love Cross Stitch Pattern

Fall doesn’t end with Thanksgiving, so there’s still time to stitch up some sweet fall decor for Thanksgiving and beyond. This autumn heart cross stitch pattern from Cross with Me features fall leaves and acorns in a heart shape. The stitch area is 96 by 94 stitches and it uses six colors. It comes out to 6.86 x 6.71 inches on 14-count fabric.
Hello Fall Pennants Layout

I love all the colorful, tall pennants Nathalie created on this Hello Fall Layout! Using lots of different pattern papers she cut long strips in slightly different widths and lengths, cutting a fish tail at each end to add across the layout. (What a great way to use up long scraps of paper!) Across the top is the title, a circle photo and clusters of fall embellishments.
Embroidered Thanksgiving Tea Towel

Add an elegant touch to your holiday table with these exquisite hand embroidered napkins. The tutorial is from Kimberly Ouimet. While the article does not have detailed step-by-step instructions, there are tips and notes on what stitches she used for her design. Not only that, but there is a chart of the various floss colors she used.
Zipper Pouch DIY Advent Calendar Tutorial

Create a fun and unique Advent calendar for your kids! This zipper pouch Advent calendar is made up of 24 triangle zipper pouches. You can hang them from a garland or on a Christmas tree, or just pile them all in a pretty bowl. The tutorial includes three sizes of pouches – 2.5″, 3.5″, and 4.5″ – to fit different sizes of Advent treats. You can find the tutorial over at Bombshell Bling.
25 FREE Snowflake Digital Stamps and Dies

With Winter and the Holidays soon approaching and all of us working hard on our cards and projects some FREE designs would sure be nice, huh? How about 25 different snowflake digital stamps!? These images can be added to greeting cards, scrapbook layouts, planner pages and more. They come in PNG, SVG and EPS for a variety of ways to use them, so they can also be die cut instead of printed!
Layered Christmas Wreath Card

Tina used stamps and dies from Papertrey Ink to created this beautiful Christmas Wreath Card. Over the die cut background she stamped and die cut many greenery boughs in green inks, adding them around the edges of a die cut white circle with stamped sentiment, then layered on a wreath stamped in multiple colors and lastly added red berries, twine and a button for a wonderful layered look with lots of dimension.
Veteran’s Day Machine Embroidery Pattern

Every year on November 11 veterans are honored. It is an important time to remember all veterans who have served over the years. This beautiful machine embroidery design from Designs by JuJu is a great way to show your support for this special day. Can you imagine how lovely this...
Nature Watercolor Spray Art

Gather some of the falling leaves or other natural materials and make these colorful and super easy watercolor spray art projects. They use liquid watercolor (which you can buy or make yourself) and you can use anything as a resist, including natural materials, play feathers, other small objects from around the house, basically whatever you have handy can be a part of this art experiment.

