With Winter and the Holidays soon approaching and all of us working hard on our cards and projects some FREE designs would sure be nice, huh? How about 25 different snowflake digital stamps!? These images can be added to greeting cards, scrapbook layouts, planner pages and more. They come in PNG, SVG and EPS for a variety of ways to use them, so they can also be die cut instead of printed!

6 HOURS AGO