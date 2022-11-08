Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Holiday Words Card with Pops of Glitter
This sweet and simple card from Laurie Wilson would be pretty easy to mass produce this year and I feel would work for anyone no matter what Holidays they celebrate. Using new dies from Tim Holtz from Sizzix she die cut the words stacked in a row, added ink blended on the panel underneath, adding the die cut icons to each word, covering them with Stickles Glitter Glue in different colors. A few dies of trees and a cloud finish off the design.
Recycled Crafts
Autumn Layout using Nuvo Drops 2 Ways
Nuvo Drops are a thick liquid that comes in a squeeze style bottle that are usually used to add decorative drops of color and shine to paper crafting projects but Sara wanted to use them in a different way. For her beautiful Autumn layout she scraped the Nuvo Drops across the background as well as across some white cardstock and then die cut leaves from it for some pretty shimmery fall leaves.
"I Find It Incredibly Irritating": Millennials And Gen-Zers Are Revealing Their Most "I'm With The Boomers On This" Opinions
"Maybe it's because I grew up with that rule but I know when I'm getting lunch with a friend or something, I just find it incredibly irritating."
What Is The Single Most Romantic Song Lyric Of All Time?
"AND IIIIEIIII WILL ALWAYS LOVE UUUUOOUUUU." —Me, to all of you
Recycled Crafts
Fall Love Cross Stitch Pattern
Fall doesn’t end with Thanksgiving, so there’s still time to stitch up some sweet fall decor for Thanksgiving and beyond. This autumn heart cross stitch pattern from Cross with Me features fall leaves and acorns in a heart shape. The stitch area is 96 by 94 stitches and it uses six colors. It comes out to 6.86 x 6.71 inches on 14-count fabric.
Recycled Crafts
Hello Fall Pennants Layout
I love all the colorful, tall pennants Nathalie created on this Hello Fall Layout! Using lots of different pattern papers she cut long strips in slightly different widths and lengths, cutting a fish tail at each end to add across the layout. (What a great way to use up long scraps of paper!) Across the top is the title, a circle photo and clusters of fall embellishments.
Recycled Crafts
Embroidered Thanksgiving Tea Towel
Add an elegant touch to your holiday table with these exquisite hand embroidered napkins. The tutorial is from Kimberly Ouimet. While the article does not have detailed step-by-step instructions, there are tips and notes on what stitches she used for her design. Not only that, but there is a chart of the various floss colors she used.
Recycled Crafts
Zipper Pouch DIY Advent Calendar Tutorial
Create a fun and unique Advent calendar for your kids! This zipper pouch Advent calendar is made up of 24 triangle zipper pouches. You can hang them from a garland or on a Christmas tree, or just pile them all in a pretty bowl. The tutorial includes three sizes of pouches – 2.5″, 3.5″, and 4.5″ – to fit different sizes of Advent treats. You can find the tutorial over at Bombshell Bling.
Recycled Crafts
25 FREE Snowflake Digital Stamps and Dies
With Winter and the Holidays soon approaching and all of us working hard on our cards and projects some FREE designs would sure be nice, huh? How about 25 different snowflake digital stamps!? These images can be added to greeting cards, scrapbook layouts, planner pages and more. They come in PNG, SVG and EPS for a variety of ways to use them, so they can also be die cut instead of printed!
"Regular" People Who Knew Celebs And The Super Rich In School Are Sharing What They Were Like, And Whew, I'm Shocked
"One of my best friends became a multimillionaire. In school, we spent hours hanging out and listening to Tupac in his Ford Taurus. Now he owns an international business and is rich enough that he paid for 30 of his friends to go to the Maldives for a birthday party."
9 Viral TikToks From the Past Week That You Won’t Want to Miss Out On
There are far too many TikToks hitting the FYP every day to ever see all that the app has to offer, but luckily for you, we're chronically online. We've been scouring videos all week for the best of the best, and these nine posts topped our list. 1. Harper's Side...
20 Things That — To Be Completely Honest — I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See
Yeah, I'm gonna be thinking about some of these for a whiiiiiile. 👀
Recycled Crafts
Layered Christmas Wreath Card
Tina used stamps and dies from Papertrey Ink to created this beautiful Christmas Wreath Card. Over the die cut background she stamped and die cut many greenery boughs in green inks, adding them around the edges of a die cut white circle with stamped sentiment, then layered on a wreath stamped in multiple colors and lastly added red berries, twine and a button for a wonderful layered look with lots of dimension.
17 "Life Hacks" That You’ve Probably Never Thought Of, But Make Immediate Sense Once You See Them In Action
"If you ever lose small jewelry or really any small items, this is how to find it. Put a stocking, pantyhose, or sock over the nozzle of a vacuum and swipe it under furniture. It'll stick to the material without getting sucked into the vacuum."
18 Of The Best, Most Viral Tweets Of The Weekend
"Every day around midnight, I'm shocked to find out it's only 6 p.m."
Recycled Crafts
Veteran’s Day Machine Embroidery Pattern
Every year on November 11 veterans are honored. It is an important time to remember all veterans who have served over the years. This beautiful machine embroidery design from Designs by JuJu is a great way to show your support for this special day. Can you imagine how lovely this...
Recycled Crafts
Nature Watercolor Spray Art
Gather some of the falling leaves or other natural materials and make these colorful and super easy watercolor spray art projects. They use liquid watercolor (which you can buy or make yourself) and you can use anything as a resist, including natural materials, play feathers, other small objects from around the house, basically whatever you have handy can be a part of this art experiment.
Comments / 0