Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Thomas rushes for 180 yards as No. 13 Utah pulls away for 42-7 win over Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY — Don't blame Utah for looking ahead to next week's road contest against Oregon. After all, the Utes were favored by 24 points against a Stanford team that had only one win in conference play and three wins on the season. It was senior night and the team wanted a win for the last time at Rice-Eccles Stadium this season, but lacking energy and frigid temperatures had Utah struggling to pull away from the Cardinal in the first half.
ksl.com
5A semifinals: Lehi's Kadiyon Sweat has 2 picks, 1 score in shutout win over Stansbury
SALT LAKE CITY — If you didn't hear Kadiyon Sweat's name, you weren't paying attention on Friday afternoon. The senior safety for Lehi was everywhere for the Pioneers and a menace for Stansbury quarterback Ezra Harris, who on the first play of the game threw a deep pass that was intercepted by Sweat. Lehi failed to capitalize on the turnover, but Sweat's day wasn't over and neither were the turnovers from Stansbury.
ksl.com
As Utah says goodbye to its seniors, Devin Kaufusi and Gabe Reid share unique ending
SALT LAKE CITY — Devin Kaufusi and Gabe Reid have shared a long journey together. The last time the two childhood friends shared a senior night, it was for Timpview High — days before winning the school's third-straight state football championship, with Britain Covey as the team's quarterback and do-it-all member of the offense.
ksl.com
'Absolute shock': How Utah's tight ends coordinated a surprise for Thomas Yassmin
SALT LAKE CITY — Tight end coach Freddie Whittingham asked Thomas Yassmin to sit down; he wanted to break some news to him. Yassmin nervously sat in a chair in the team's football facility on the Friday before Utah's game against Arizona and had no idea what to think. His mind swirled nevertheless. It felt like a serious conversation was about to happen.
ksl.com
Filming for World War II drama underway in Tooele
TOOELE — As Utah celebrated veterans Friday, a true World War II story titled "The Force," is being filmed right here in Utah. On Friday, the cast and crew were filming at the Tooele Train Museum. The movie is based on a true story following Sam Byrne, a rancher...
ksl.com
1 dead in crash involving cement truck
LEHI — One person is dead after a two vehicle crash at 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday morning. About 6 a.m., the driver of a passenger car died after being struck by a cement truck. The cement truck was southbound on Redwood and the passenger car was eastbound on Mountain View when the collision occurred.
ksl.com
'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences
SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as ripe with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principle did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
ksl.com
Family asks for prayers as Centerville teen remains unconscious after getting hit at crosswalk
CENTERVILLE — A Centerville neighborhood has banded together for a 16-year-old girl who is fighting for her life after she was hit in a crosswalk Wednesday. The family of Maya Staples continues to wait and hope for her recovery. The teen is being treated at Intermountain Medical Center in...
ksl.com
Missing Utah County teens found safe in Murray Thursday evening
MURRAY — Two Spanish Fork teens who had been missing since late last Friday were found safe in Murray Thursday night. Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah Seeley, 13, were seen near 1700 South and Redwood Road in Salt Lake City early Thursday and were found by UTA police in Murray around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.
ksl.com
Demolition begins, businesses still closed weeks after Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY — More than two weeks after a fire tore through an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House, businesses are still closed and crews have started demolishing what's left of the building. A Salt Lake City fire captain said Thursday that investigators are still working to...
ksl.com
More companies encourage employees to bring full selves — including religion — to work
LEHI — Father Greg McBrayer has worked for American Airlines for almost 45 years, most recently as chief flight control director. But his job changed significantly after 9/11 when he began bringing his faith to work with him. "I have been able to use that single event to bring...
ksl.com
Man threatened Salt Lake business with fake hand grenade, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man police say threatened a business by using a fake hand grenade was arrested by Salt Lake police who had to use force to take the man into custody. Jared Ralph McDonald, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday for investigation of making a threat of terrorism, aggravated assault, making a threat of violence, interfering with an arrest and trespassing.
ksl.com
Police arrest man after 1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting outside Millcreek 7-Eleven
MILLCREEK — An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting outside a convenience store that was the result of a confrontation between two groups who fired multiple shots, according to police. Husain Musse, 18, was arrested Friday afternoon and booked into the Salt Lake County...
ksl.com
Salt Lake police seek public's help finding badges stolen nearly a decade ago
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding several unique badges that police believe were stolen nearly a decade ago. On May 15, 2013, the department hosted its 33rd annual awards gala at the Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main. As part of the event, several items from the department's police museum were put on display for attendees to look at as they entered the ballroom where the gala was being held.
Comments / 0