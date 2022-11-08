ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

ksl.com

Thomas rushes for 180 yards as No. 13 Utah pulls away for 42-7 win over Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY — Don't blame Utah for looking ahead to next week's road contest against Oregon. After all, the Utes were favored by 24 points against a Stanford team that had only one win in conference play and three wins on the season. It was senior night and the team wanted a win for the last time at Rice-Eccles Stadium this season, but lacking energy and frigid temperatures had Utah struggling to pull away from the Cardinal in the first half.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

5A semifinals: Lehi's Kadiyon Sweat has 2 picks, 1 score in shutout win over Stansbury

SALT LAKE CITY — If you didn't hear Kadiyon Sweat's name, you weren't paying attention on Friday afternoon. The senior safety for Lehi was everywhere for the Pioneers and a menace for Stansbury quarterback Ezra Harris, who on the first play of the game threw a deep pass that was intercepted by Sweat. Lehi failed to capitalize on the turnover, but Sweat's day wasn't over and neither were the turnovers from Stansbury.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Filming for World War II drama underway in Tooele

TOOELE — As Utah celebrated veterans Friday, a true World War II story titled "The Force," is being filmed right here in Utah. On Friday, the cast and crew were filming at the Tooele Train Museum. The movie is based on a true story following Sam Byrne, a rancher...
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

1 dead in crash involving cement truck

LEHI — One person is dead after a two vehicle crash at 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday morning. About 6 a.m., the driver of a passenger car died after being struck by a cement truck. The cement truck was southbound on Redwood and the passenger car was eastbound on Mountain View when the collision occurred.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences

SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as ripe with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principle did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Missing Utah County teens found safe in Murray Thursday evening

MURRAY — Two Spanish Fork teens who had been missing since late last Friday were found safe in Murray Thursday night. Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah Seeley, 13, were seen near 1700 South and Redwood Road in Salt Lake City early Thursday and were found by UTA police in Murray around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Man threatened Salt Lake business with fake hand grenade, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man police say threatened a business by using a fake hand grenade was arrested by Salt Lake police who had to use force to take the man into custody. Jared Ralph McDonald, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday for investigation of making a threat of terrorism, aggravated assault, making a threat of violence, interfering with an arrest and trespassing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake police seek public's help finding badges stolen nearly a decade ago

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding several unique badges that police believe were stolen nearly a decade ago. On May 15, 2013, the department hosted its 33rd annual awards gala at the Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main. As part of the event, several items from the department's police museum were put on display for attendees to look at as they entered the ballroom where the gala was being held.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

