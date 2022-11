ST. GEORGE — The San Juan Broncos dominated Beaver for the majority of the game in a 41-21 win in the 2A state championship game Friday at Greater Zion Stadium. The Broncos got out to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter before Beaver was able to get back in the game in the second quarter and bring the score to 27-14 at the half.

BEAVER, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO