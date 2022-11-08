Football is a brutal game. It’s easy to lose sight of that especially amidst the dazzling athleticism and dramatic improvement USC has shown en route to a 9-1 record with a Rose Bowl showdown against UCLA in what could be a de facto Pac-12 championship semifinal next Saturday. The Trojans have come a long, long way as Lincoln Riley reminded us this past week. USC has used an explosive offense to overcome a struggling defense but against Colorado it was Tuli Tuipulotu and the defense that sparked what became a 55-17 rout of the Buffaloes at the Coliseum.

