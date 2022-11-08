ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ducks giving up the deep shot at alarming rate last three weeks

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. delivered strike after strike after strike during the Huskies upset of Oregon on Saturday night. The junior quarterback torched an Oregon secondary that has struggled to find answers all season. There's a reason that entering Saturday's 37-34 loss only Colorado had given up more pass yards...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Attrition emerges as USC's biggest championship hurdle

Football is a brutal game. It’s easy to lose sight of that especially amidst the dazzling athleticism and dramatic improvement USC has shown en route to a 9-1 record with a Rose Bowl showdown against UCLA in what could be a de facto Pac-12 championship semifinal next Saturday. The Trojans have come a long, long way as Lincoln Riley reminded us this past week. USC has used an explosive offense to overcome a struggling defense but against Colorado it was Tuli Tuipulotu and the defense that sparked what became a 55-17 rout of the Buffaloes at the Coliseum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UNC Defense Makes Plays to Seal Coastal Championship

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- Trailing 34-33, with the ball on North Carolina's own 33-yard line with 5:47 remaining, UNC head coach Mack Brown decided to punt and trust his defense. "I had to make a decision on fourth and five," Brown said. "Do you trust our defense? Or do you have...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy