unomaha.edu
Graduate Studies Admissions
All applications for graduate admission at UNO start online at apply.unomaha.edu. UNO requires every applicant to have the following as a foundation, regardless of the academic program to which they are applying:. Baccalaureate degree from an accredited institution. Transcripts from all previously attended institutions. 3.0 grade point average (GPA) on...
unomaha.edu
Academic Support for Current Graduate Students
Graduate Research and Creative Activity (GRACA) The Office of Research and Creative Activity (ORCA) and the Office of Graduate Studies announce grant support for Graduate Research and Creative Activity (GRACA). GRACA grants support faculty-mentored graduate student research and creative activity. Grants of up to $5,000 per student are available to UNO graduate students.
unomaha.edu
Thesis & Dissertation Support
Workshops | Formatting | Pagination | Submission Prep. UNO graduate program requirements include an electronic version of the thesis, thesis-equivalent project, Ed.S. field project, or dissertation (collectively referred to as ETDs). An ETD is a document expressed in a format simultaneously suitable for machine archives and worldwide retrieval. Preparation of the ETD may be done using most word processor or document preparation systems that incorporate relevant multimedia objects. The ETD has many benefits including:
unomaha.edu
How to Apply (Domestic)
We're excited that you're considering the University of Nebraska at Omaha for your graduate education! An online application must be completed for anyone seeking:. Graduate credit for renewal of a teaching certificate or professional development. To transfer graduate credit to another university. Before You Apply. You need to have earned...
unomaha.edu
UNO Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization Wins Global Chapter of the Year
The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) chapter of the Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization (CEO) took home the top award at the organization's global conference held October 28-30 in Chicago, Ill. The Global Chapter of the Year award annually recognizes one chapter that has demonstrated excellence in developing its organization and its leaders, and offers a comprehensive and meaningful entrepreneurship experience for CEO members. Members must also present at the conference in order to win.
unomaha.edu
Affording Your Graduate Education at UNO
UNO offers the most affordable graduate school tuition rates in the Omaha area and provides a multitude of funding sources for graduate students to help financially support their education, including:. Scholarships. Fellowships. Tuition waivers. Interstate tuition-reducing programs with neighboring states. Metropolitan Advantage Program (MAP) Metropolitan Advantage Program (MAP) at the...
unomaha.edu
Scholarships, Fellowships, and Waivers
While less common than undergraduate scholarships, a variety of scholarships are also available to help graduate students afford their education. The recipients shall be the applicant who, in the opinion of the judges, displays the greatest potential for academic and/or professional accomplishment. Nominees must have a cumulative GPA of at...
unomaha.edu
Nebraska Residency Requirements for Tuition Purposes
A person may be considered a “resident” of Nebraska and still be a “non-resident” for tuition purposes. Qualifying for residency for tuition purposes at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) differs from what is normally required to be considered a “resident” of the state of Nebraska.
unomaha.edu
When Opportunity Knocks, We Need to Say Thank You
Opportunity, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, is "a set of circumstances that makes it possible to do something". On October 28, 2022, members of the University of Nebraska at Omaha Flight Team, The Flying Mavs, had a unique opportunity when 14 team members got to fly a Boeing 747-200 Level D Simulator. The device is run by CymSTAR, a contractor for the military that provides training to U.S. Air Force pilots who fly the Boeing E4B.
