Opportunity, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, is "a set of circumstances that makes it possible to do something". On October 28, 2022, members of the University of Nebraska at Omaha Flight Team, The Flying Mavs, had a unique opportunity when 14 team members got to fly a Boeing 747-200 Level D Simulator. The device is run by CymSTAR, a contractor for the military that provides training to U.S. Air Force pilots who fly the Boeing E4B.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO