Sioux City Journal
Where do Iowa Democrats go after election drubbing?
There were few bright spots for Iowa Democrats this Election Day. Democratic state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, defeated Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, a top target of Democrats. And Democrats led in a pair of battleground House seats in Ankeny that still haven’t been called. But,...
cbs2iowa.com
Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
iowapublicradio.org
Red wave hit big in Iowa, breaking from national trends
Ben Kieffer co-hosts this Pints and Politics edition of River to River in front of a live audience with The Gazette's investigative reporter Erin Jordan. Panelists, Gazette journalists and guest panelist Cornell College professor Megan Goldberg, commented on the GOP’s success in the state. Republicans will make up all...
siouxlandnews.com
GOP candidate for Iowa auditor to ask for recount in race separated by 2,600 votes
The Republican candidate in the Iowa auditor race plans to ask for a recount, according to Iowa's News Now CBS affiliate in Des Moines KCCI. Democrat incumbent Rob Sand is leading the race by only 2,614 votes. Sand has 600,090 to Republican Todd Halbur's 597,476. Sand claimed victory on Twitter...
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
KCCI.com
How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.
While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call
DES MOINES, Iowa — The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News. Axne, Iowa’s lone House Democrat, has represented the district covering Des Moines as […]
Bird overtakes Miller in Iowa Attorney General election
DES MOINES, Iowa – The longest-serving state Attorney General in the nation, Iowa’s Tom Miller, appears to have lost his bid for re-election. Though the race hasn’t been officially called by the Associated Press, results from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website show Republican Brenna Bird leads Democrat Miller 50.8% to 49.13% with 97 of […]
KAAL-TV
Election 2022: Polls close in Minnesota and Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – The polls have closed across Minnesota and Iowa as voters made their voices heard on Tuesday in key races locally and statewide. Voters in Mower County tell ABC 6 News about the issues that drove them to the polls, but many say the right to vote and to have a say is all the motivation they need.
weareiowa.com
Full list of Iowa statehouse election winners
DES MOINES, Iowa — Candidates from all across central Iowa are running for spots in the Iowa House and Senate during the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections. Currently, Republicans have control of both chambers of the Iowa Legislature by a margin of 32-18 in the Senate and 60-40 in the House.
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
KCCI.com
Iowa gun rights amendment passes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans approved adding a gun rights amendment to Iowa's constitution in Tuesday's election. If you don't see results above, click here. The "strict scrutiny" amendment needed a simple majority to pass. The language of the proposed amendment differs and expands upon what's listed in the...
KWQC
Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building...
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office is investigating issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct administrative recounts […]
tspr.org
Southeast Iowa and Northeast Missouri election results – November 8, 2022
Republicans dominated elections in Iowa and Missouri. Tuesday’s winners included Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980. He received 56% of the vote to win another term in office. Here are results from contested races around the region:. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS. IOWA...
