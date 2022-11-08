Read full article on original website
Eastern Washington notebook: Freshman quarterback Kekoa Visperas throws first touchdown in loss to Montana
MISSOULA – Eastern Washington’s young players got plenty of playing time in Saturday’s 63-7 blowout loss to the Montana Grizzlies at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and none perhaps was more valuable than the time played by redshirt freshman quarterback Kekoa Visperas. After senior Gunner Talkington played the entire first...
Boise State takes advantage of poor shooting night from Washington State, holds on for 71-61 win
BOISE – An early season road test for the Washington State men’s basketball team earned high marks for effort and toughness, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a cold shooting night or the balanced attack of an experienced Boise State team. Junior guard TJ Bamba led all...
Idaho loses first home game of season to UC Davis 44-26
MOSCOW, Idaho – Honoring late teammate Collin Sather on senior day was the most satisfying thing the Idaho Vandals did Saturday. Losing their first home game in their final home game of the season to UC Davis no doubt left them frustrated and chagrined. The Aggies manhandled Idaho 44-26...
Washington State guard Ma'ake Fifita sustains injury against Arizona State
PULLMAN – Washington State's shorthanded offensive line may have taken another hit to its depth. Right guard Ma'ake Fifita sustained a lower-body injury early in the third quarter of the Cougs' game against Arizona State on Saturday afternoon at Gesa Field. Fifita stayed on the ground for a couple...
TV Take: Commercials for the Los Angeles Bowl could foreshadow Washington State's postseason destination
If you watched Washington State outlast Arizona State 28-18 Saturday on the Pac-12 Networks, you probably saw the commercial for the Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles Bowl more than once. A connection?. Maybe. With the win over ASU at Martin Stadium, the Cougars assured their seventh consecutive bowl game in non-COVID...
'We won it ugly': Washington State goes up big in first half, holds off Arizona State surge to clinch postseason berth
PULLMAN – The first half was stellar. The second half was sloppy. But the Washington State Cougars didn’t let a sluggish finish overshadow their fast start. Before halftime, WSU piled up 291 yards and limited the visitors from Arizona State to 61 yards and zero points. The Cougars surged to a four-touchdown lead in the second quarter, then were held scoreless and managed only 65 yards after halftime.
Jacob Thorpe: The Cougars under Jake Dickert have built their identity as one of the country's most resilient bunch
Going back a whole year ago, when Washington State head coach Jake Dickert was still in his probationary period, he went to great lengths to instill a small, pivotal change: He wanted the Cougars to be player-led. Not player-run, Dickert is quick to point out, but player-driven. Now maybe that’s...
Recap and highlights: Strong first half enough for Washington State to withstand late Arizona State surge
PULLMAN – What started as a stellar showing turned into a second-half sleepwalk. Washington State did enough in the first two quarters to withstand a late surge from Arizona State and win 28-18 at Gesa Field on Saturday. The win secured bowl eligibility for the Cougars, who improved to...
Stanwood fullback Ryder Bumgarner proves too much, Mt. Spokane falls in State 3A first-round matchup
When a team lines up in an offensive formation that originated in the 1800s and led to championships in the 1940s, you know what they are going to do. Greater Spokane League champion Mt. Spokane knew what to expect from its State 3A first-round opponent. Stanwood just executed its game plan to perfection.
Recap and highlights: No. 2 Gonzaga comes back in second half, hangs on to win Armed Forces Classic over Michigan State
SAN DIEGO – Gonzaga trailed for most of the second half, struggling with foul trouble, turnovers and a poor shooting night. As he has been time and time before, Drew Timme was the difference. The All-American scored 14 second-half points to lift Gonzaga over Michigan State 64-63 on Friday in the Armed Forces Classic.
State volleyball: Colfax reaches 2B semifinal; Oakesdale, Springdale advance to 1B semis
Roundup of Thursday’s State 2B and 1B volleyball action from the Yakima Valley SunDome. Colfax 3, Adna 0: Brynn McGaughy and Hailey Demler had 13 kills apiece and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (16-2) swept the fifth-seeded Pirates (15-4) 25-20, 25-13, 25-23 in a quarterfinal. Colfax faces top-seeded Kalama in a...
'It's so humbling': Gonzaga players, coaches express admiration for service men and women after Armed Forces Classic
SAN DIEGO – Mark Few saw tremendous teamwork, dedication and precise execution. Yes, his team displayed some of those traits digging out a 64-63 win over Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic, but the Zags coach was referring to the hours he spent over the past two days with the service men and women on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which provided a spectacular setting for Friday’s game.
State football preview: Four Greater Spokane League teams take title aspirations into first round of state
There were those across the state media landscape this season who predicted a down year for Greater Spokane League football. Yet here we are for the first round of state this weekend with one 4A, two 3A and one 2A team from the GSL qualified for the round of 16.
Veterans home in Post Falls to open today
POST FALLS, Idaho. - A new veterans home will be opening in Post Falls today, Nov. 11. The Governor of Idaho, Brad Little, and local dignitaries will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. for the dedication of the home. Limited tours will be offered after the ceremony...
Post Falls Veteran's Home brings long-awaited assisted living facility to North Idaho vets
POST FALLS, Idaho - An overdue ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday marked a very special day for North Idaho veterans and their families, kicking off Veterans Day on a bright note. Run by the Idaho Division of Veteran Services, the Post Falls Veteran's Home began construction in 2020 and features a...
3 injured in multi-vehicle DUI crash on Trent and Argonne
MILLWOOD, Wash. - Two cares were totaled and three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne on Friday. An update Washington State Patrol (WSP) cites driving under the influence as the cause. According to a report by WSP, the light was green for traffic...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
Kootenai Health announces new detox center to combat overdoses
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A new detox unit opened in Coeur d'Alene, in an effort to combat overdoses in the community. Kootenai Health announced the opening of the Adult Recovery Unit on Friday. In a release, the clinic said the new unit will help meet the needs of those in the community who are struggling with addiction.
Argonne and Trent intersection reopens after multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes
MILLWOOD, Wash. - Police have finished investigating a crash scene at Trent and Argonne involving multiple vehicles, and all lanes have reopened at the intersection. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, though the extent has not been released at this time. Police blocked off multiple lanes for a few hours to investigate the incident, reopening just before 5 p.m.
