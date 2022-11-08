PULLMAN – The first half was stellar. The second half was sloppy. But the Washington State Cougars didn’t let a sluggish finish overshadow their fast start. Before halftime, WSU piled up 291 yards and limited the visitors from Arizona State to 61 yards and zero points. The Cougars surged to a four-touchdown lead in the second quarter, then were held scoreless and managed only 65 yards after halftime.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO