Santa Clara, CA

Idaho loses first home game of season to UC Davis 44-26

MOSCOW, Idaho – Honoring late teammate Collin Sather on senior day was the most satisfying thing the Idaho Vandals did Saturday. Losing their first home game in their final home game of the season to UC Davis no doubt left them frustrated and chagrined. The Aggies manhandled Idaho 44-26...
MOSCOW, ID
Washington State guard Ma'ake Fifita sustains injury against Arizona State

PULLMAN – Washington State's shorthanded offensive line may have taken another hit to its depth. Right guard Ma'ake Fifita sustained a lower-body injury early in the third quarter of the Cougs' game against Arizona State on Saturday afternoon at Gesa Field. Fifita stayed on the ground for a couple...
PULLMAN, WA
'We won it ugly': Washington State goes up big in first half, holds off Arizona State surge to clinch postseason berth

PULLMAN – The first half was stellar. The second half was sloppy. But the Washington State Cougars didn’t let a sluggish finish overshadow their fast start. Before halftime, WSU piled up 291 yards and limited the visitors from Arizona State to 61 yards and zero points. The Cougars surged to a four-touchdown lead in the second quarter, then were held scoreless and managed only 65 yards after halftime.
TEMPE, AZ
'It's so humbling': Gonzaga players, coaches express admiration for service men and women after Armed Forces Classic

SAN DIEGO – Mark Few saw tremendous teamwork, dedication and precise execution. Yes, his team displayed some of those traits digging out a 64-63 win over Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic, but the Zags coach was referring to the hours he spent over the past two days with the service men and women on the USS Abraham Lincoln, which provided a spectacular setting for Friday’s game.
SPOKANE, WA
Veterans home in Post Falls to open today

POST FALLS, Idaho. - A new veterans home will be opening in Post Falls today, Nov. 11. The Governor of Idaho, Brad Little, and local dignitaries will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. for the dedication of the home. Limited tours will be offered after the ceremony...
POST FALLS, ID
3 injured in multi-vehicle DUI crash on Trent and Argonne

MILLWOOD, Wash. - Two cares were totaled and three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne on Friday. An update Washington State Patrol (WSP) cites driving under the influence as the cause. According to a report by WSP, the light was green for traffic...
MILLWOOD, WA
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
SPOKANE, WA
Kootenai Health announces new detox center to combat overdoses

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A new detox unit opened in Coeur d'Alene, in an effort to combat overdoses in the community. Kootenai Health announced the opening of the Adult Recovery Unit on Friday. In a release, the clinic said the new unit will help meet the needs of those in the community who are struggling with addiction.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Argonne and Trent intersection reopens after multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes

MILLWOOD, Wash. - Police have finished investigating a crash scene at Trent and Argonne involving multiple vehicles, and all lanes have reopened at the intersection. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, though the extent has not been released at this time. Police blocked off multiple lanes for a few hours to investigate the incident, reopening just before 5 p.m.
MILLWOOD, WA

